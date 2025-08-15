War 2 vs Coolie Morning Occupancy Day 2: Rajinikanth's Film Overpowers Hrithik Starrer During Morning Shows

War 2 vs Coolie Morning Occupancy Day 2: Remember when Independence Day of 2024 created a havoc at the box office with the clash of three big releases (Stree 2, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa)? Well, the Indian box office is witnessing a similar situation once again at Independence Day 2025 as two of the most anticipated releases of the year Coolie and War 2 locked horns at the box office. To note, both the big releases belong to the genre of action thriller and have created a massive buzz in the town prior to their release.

For the uninitiated, War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and features Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, Jr NTR, Anil Kapoor, Varun Badola and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. The movie is the sequel to the 2019 release War which was helmed by Siddharth Anand. On the other hand, Coolie is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and features a stellar cast of Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat along with a cameo by Aamir Khan. To note, both the films have been released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages

War 2 vs Coolie Morning Occupancy Day 2 (Hindi)

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 recorded an occupancy of 27.16% in the Hindi belt during the morning shows. On the other hand, Coolie witnessed higher footfalls than War 2 and recorded a morning show occupany of 30.23%

War 2 vs Coolie Morning Occupancy Day 2 (Telugu)

To note, War 2 witnessed an impressive footfall count on day 2 during morning shows in the Telugu belt which happens to be around 49.78%. On the other hand, Coolie has managed to beat War 2 in Telugu regions as well and recorded a morning occupancy of 68.14% on day 2

War 2 vs Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2 (Morning Trend)

Interestingly, as War 2 and Coolie witnessed a strong box office clash, it saw a good start during the morning trends. According to Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 11.79cr at 1 PM and while Coolie minted Rs 11.78cr at 1 PM all languages included. It will be interesting to see who will be leading the box office game on the second day of release.