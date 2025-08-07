War 2 vs Coolie USA Advance Booking: Hrithik or Rajinikanth; Who Is Leading Week Before Release?

War 2 vs Coolie USA Advance Booking Update: Fans are eagerly anticipating a major box office showdown on Independence Day 2025. The excitement surrounds two highly awaited films: War 2, starring Hritik Roshan and Jr NTR, and Rajinikanth's Coolie. Both movies have generated significant buzz not only in India but globally. With renowned directors at the helm and impressive casts, these releases are among the year's most anticipated. Interestingly, it is still a week left for the release, but both Coolie and War 2 have been creating a massive buzz with pre-sales in North America.

To note, Coolie, an action thriller directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, features a star-studded lineup including Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan. Additionally, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, Kanna Ravi, Monisha Blessy, and Kaali Venkat play pivotal roles in the film. Meanwhile, War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji, serves as a sequel to the 2019 hit War. This film is part of YRF's Spy Universe and marks Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana in significant roles. The anticipation for both films is palpable as they promise thrilling narratives and stellar performances.

War 2 USA Advance Booking (7 Days Before Release)

Seven days before its official release, War 2 has already generated $266,000 in North America. This figure includes $190,000 from the Telugu version and $76,000 from the Hindi version. The film has sold a total of 10,547 tickets so far, according to a tweet by PaniPuri.

Coolie USA Advance Booking (7 Days Before Release)

On the other hand, Coolie has emerged as a rampage in North America and minted $1,332,488 with a sale of 51,212 tickets (Telugu : $264K, Tamil : $1.06M). It is evident that Coolie is having a lead over War 2.

Meanwhile, Hrithik opened up about collaborating with Jr NTR for the first time in War 2 and stated, "NTR is incredible, and a true champ. He's the first co-star I've worked with who doesn't need rehearsals. He has every step inside him already. That amazed me completely. Working on the dance-off with NTR was an extraordinary experience. I learned a lot from him, which I'll now incorporate".