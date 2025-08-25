War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik’s Film Beats Coolie In Overseas On Second Sunday

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Hrithik Roshan starrer War 2 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and there are no second thoughts about it. After all, this Ayan Mukerji directorial happens to be the sequel to the 2019 release War which featured Hrithik and Tiger Shroff in the lead. Also starring Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, Anil Kapoor and Varun Badola in the lead, War 2 happens to be an action thriller which is backed by Aditya Chopra's YRF.

Marking Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood, War 2 happens to be the sixth addition to YRF's spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Tiger 3 and Pathaan. On the other hand, War 2 also marks Hrithik's first collaboration with Kiara and their chemistry came as a breath of fresh air to the fans. Interestingly, given the success of War, high hopes were pinned against War 2 but the latter failed to live up to the expectations. In fact, War 2 recorded as the weakest opened of the spy universe. While War 2 witnessed an impressive opening worldwide, it has slowed down before entering week 2 at the box office until the second weekend

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11

According to a report published in Sacnilk, War 2 made a collection of Rs 2 crores in the overseas market on day 11 (second Sunday) which took the overall overseas collection of the movie to Rs 75crores. On the other hand, the total worldwide collection of War 2 to Rs 340.15cr

War 2 Beats Coolie In Overseas On Day 11

With a collection of Rs 2 crores on day 11 (second Sunday), War 2 has managed to beat Rajinikanth's Coolie which had minted Rs 1 crores in the overseas on day 11.

Meanwhile, War 2 earned Rs 6.6 crores across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu versions in India. The Hindi version contributed Rs 5.65 crores, while the Tamil version added Rs 0.1 crore and the Telugu version brought in Rs 0.85 crore. After being in theatres for eleven days, War 2's cumulative earnings reached Rs 221.10 crores. The Hindi version was the major contributor with Rs 164.75 crores. Meanwhile, the Tamil version collected Rs 1.9 crores, and the Telugu version amassed Rs 54.29 crores.