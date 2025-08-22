War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 (Week 1): Hrithik’s Film Sees Double Jump At Overseas, REPORT

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: War 2 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office since its release last Thursday. The film recorded the highest opening day collection of 2025 so far, earning Rs. 52 crores on Day 1. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, the movie has now completed its first week in theatres, and the worldwide box office figures are in. Let's take a look at how much War 2 has earned globally so far:

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7

War 2 made the record by hitting the 300 crore benchmark on Day 7. Even though a 1 crore rise was witnessed at the overseas box office, War 2 stood at Rs. 68 crores at the overseas and at Rs. 306 crores at the worldwide box office collection on Day 7.

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8 (Week 1)

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has seen a rise of around 8 crores at the worldwide box office. War 2 saw a constant rise of 2.6% on Day 8 (Thursday). War 2 stands at Rs. 314 crore worldwide box office collection as of Day 8 (week 1).

War 2 Overseas Box Office Collection Day 8 (Week 1)

War 2 witnessed a slight improvement in its overseas collection. On the previous day, the film saw a modest rise of Rs. 1 crore. However, on Thursday, it registered a better jump of Rs. 2.15 crores overseas. As of Week 1 (Day 8), War 2 stands at a total overseas collection of Rs. 70.15 crores.

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 (Week 1)

India net box office collection- Rs. 204.25 Cr

Worldwide box office collection- Rs. 314 Cr

Overseas box office collection- Rs. 70.15 Cr

India gross box office collection- Rs. 243.85 Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection So Far:

Day 1- Rs. 52 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 57.85 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 33.25 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 32.65 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 8.75 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 9 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 5.75 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 5 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 204.25 Cr

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Early Updates

According to Sacnilk's report, War 2 has grossed Rs. 0.68 crores on Day 9 (Friday) as of 3 pm. This makes the total box office collection of War 2 War 2 stand at Rs. 204.64 Crores.

Let us further wait for the day to end to see whether War 2 will hit 210 crores or not.