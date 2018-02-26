 »   »   » Intimate Details About Sridevi, Boney Kapoor Controversial Affair

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor may seem like a lucky couple who got the chance to marry the one they love but things were not as easy as they have been told to be.

Unlike popular rumour that Sridevi and Boney Kapoor met on the sets of Mr. India, Boney actually fell for Sridevi when he first saw her Tamil film and it was when she made her Bollywood debut that Boney approach her for a role in Mr. India only with the hope of working with her and being close to her.

At this time Boney was not a married man, but very much a single handsome boy who was head over heels in love with Sridevi. But the actress was allegedly dating Mithun Chakraborty which pushed Boney out of the picture. But he and Sridevi became very close friends which made Mithun in secure. It is said that Mithun even got secretly married to Sridevi and she wanted him to accept their relationship in public but sadly Mithun was not ready to leave his wife and ended up slamming all the rumours of the so called secret marriage.



Even today, apart from some secret sources there is no confirmed news of their marriage. However, Boney went on to opt for an arrange marriage to Mona and was leading a happy married life for 13 years having two kids, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. This was only till Sridevi returned to his life and the rest of the story which actually has the most juicy piece of information is revealed in the feature below.



But what I can tell you here is that Tevar actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula faced a lot of difficulties during this phase as the other students at school would make fun of them.



How They Actually Met! Boney admitted, "I fell in love with Sri after watching her Tamil film during the late 1970s. I even flew to Chennai to meet her but she was shooting in Singapore. A few months later, I watched Sri's debut Hindi film Solva Sawan (1979) and realised I wanted her to work with me. One day I went to meet her on the sets of a movie. But Sri was an introvert and wouldn't talk to strangers. She talked to me in half-broken English and Hindi and just said that her mother took care of her projects."

When Boney Met His Mother-In-Law! Boney said, "When she asked for Rs 10 lakh, I offered her Rs. 11 lakh because I wanted to be close to Sri. Her mother was impressed."

Sridevi Getting Friendly With Boney "There were no vanity vans at that time but I arranged for a separate make-up room for her. Gradually, she felt comfortable with me," he said.

The Two Got Separated Sridevi allegedly started dating Mithun Chakraborty at which point Boney saw no point in going behind her and opted for an arranged marriage to Mona.

Friendship Got Stronger Mithun apparently got secretly married to Sridevi but he wasn't ready to divorce his wife, Yogeeta Bali and he didn't accept his relationship with Sridevi either, at this point deeply hurt Sridevi started to find a good friend in Boney.

Boney-Sridevi's Love The duo got closer when Boney allegedly cleared off the debts made by Sridevi's mother even though they were not married and due to this even Sridevi fell for him.

Pregnant Sridevi Separates Boney And Mona Mona said, ""My marriage was over. Respect, for me, is foremost. Love follows that. As we evolve, we sometimes need change. Boney too needed somebody else, not me. There was nothing left in the relationship to give it a chance because Sridevi was already with a child. That itself was a big statement for me to opt out."

Tough Time Faced By Mona She said, "My family, including my father, my mother and sister was the greatest support. The humiliation was painful because I was pitted against a heroine. I was made to feel lesser than her. The industry wives gave me suggestions like, ‘Why don't you lose weight?' or ‘Why don't you join a gym?' All this made me realise that I had to get up, dust myself and start walking all over again. Also the advice that my friend Meena's mother gave me became the gospel truth for me. She said, ‘If somebody has no place for you in their lives, then you can have no place for them in yours.' I understood that I had not failed - my relationship had!"

Sridevi-Boney Marry The couple get married in 1996 after working with Boney's brother, Anil Kapoor in Lamhe.

Happy Family In spite of all the ups and downs, today they are happily married and have two beautiful daughters, Jhanvi and Khushi.



After a long hiatus, Sridevi made a comeback in Bollywood with Gauri Shinde's English Vinglish. The film received critical acclaim from all corners with praises pouring over Sridevi's performance as a simple housewife who gets mocked by her family members for not knowing the English language.



This was followed by Mom which again was quite well-received. Later in one of his interviews, Boney Kapoor revealed that 'Mom' was a gift to Sridevi. He was quoted as saying, "If I was Shah Jahan I would have built her a Taj Mahal. If I were a painter, I would have made her a beautiful painting. But, I make movies. Hence, I don't know a better way than the gift of films for her."



Unfortunately, Sridevi's sudden demise has left a huge void in our lives.



