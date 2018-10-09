 »   »   »  So Beautiful! You Would Love To Baar Baar Dekho These Bewitching Pictures Of Katrina Kaif

We don't know how Katrina Kaif looks so bewitching in every picture. She is undoubtedly one of the most charismatic beauties of Bollywood. Her good looks have floored all her co-stars and she has given many sleepless nights to her contemporaries because of her envious career graph.

Today we bring to you some gorgeous pictures of Katrina Kaif which we bet you would love to see. So don't wait anymore and Baar Baar Dekho these beautiful pictures of Miss Kaif!...(you can thank us later!)

Katrina Kaif made her Bollwood debut with Boom but was criticised for her bad acting and unnecessary skin show. The diva soon learned from her mistake and realised that there is no shortcut to success.

In an interview to a famous magazine, Katrina Kaif revealed that she struggled a lot to get work in Bollywood, "There were three-and-a-half years where I worked every single day, sometimes for 16 hours straight. I took taxis and visited advertising agencies to personally hand over my portfolio.

She further added, "I regularly auditioned at studios where I held up a banner with my phone number scrawled on it. Soon, I started getting work, one thing led to another, and I made a natural progression into films."

After Boom, Katrina Kaif changed her image completely. And is one of the most loved and respected actresses today.