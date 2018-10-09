 »   »   »  So Bewitching! B'Wood Actors Will Be Jealous Of Ranveer After Seeing These Pics Of Deepika Padukone!

Deepika's Childhood

Deepika Padukone is the daughter of the famous badminton player Prakash Padukone. She was born in Copenhagen and raised in Bangalore.

National Level Player

Not many are aware that as a teenager Deepika Padukone played badminton at the national level. But she left the game to pursue a career in modelling.

Deepika Padukone Talks About Her School Days.

"I would wake up at five in the morning, go for physical training, go to school, again go for playing badminton, finish my homework and go to sleep.''

Deepika On Why She Left The Game

"I realised that I was playing the game only because it ran in the family. So, I asked my father if I could give up the game and he wasn't upset at all,'' Deepika Padukone told a daily.

Modelling

In 2004, Deepika Padukone took modelling as her full time career. She did many ads for famous brands at the start of her career.

Kingfisher Girl

Deepika Padukone became highly famous in the modelling world when she became a kingfisher calendar girl in the year 2006.

Music Video

At 21, Deepika Padukone became a household name when she appeared in Himesh Reshammiya's song 'Naam Hai Tera.'

Happy New Year

Farah Khan, who noticed her in Himesh Reshammiya's music video, made the decision to cast her for a role in Happy New Year.

Happy New Year Postponed

By the end of 2006, Farah Khan decided to postpone Happy New Year. Later, she signed Deepika Padukone for the reincarnation melodrama Om Shanti Om with superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Shahrukh-Deepika

It was a dream come true for Deepika Padukone as not many actresses get the opportunity to work with a big star like Shahrukh Khan, that too, in their first film.

Om Shanti Om

Om Shanti Om was a commercial success, and emerged as the highest-grossing film of that year. It also gave Deepika a direct entry to the A club of Bollywood.

Filmfare Awards

At the Filmfare Awards ceremony, Deepika Padukone was awarded the Best Female Debut Award. Not just that she also received her first nomination in the Best Actress category.

Love Aaj Kal

After Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone signed many films but most of them bombed at the box office. Then came Love Aaj Kal in 2009.

One of The Highest Grossing Films

Deepika Padukone's Love Aaj Kal proved to be the third highest-grossing film of 2009. Apart from Deepika, the movie also starred Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

Cocktail

After seeing Deepika Padukone in Cocktail, film critics started to take her acting seriously. She surprised everyone with her mind-blowing performance in the movie.

Box Office Hit

Cocktail performed really well at the box office and did a good business. Deepika Padukone earned Best Actress nominations at several award ceremonies for her role in the movie, including Filmfare, Screen and IIFA.

Ram-Leela

Deepika Padukone became one of the top actresses of Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela.

Ranveer-Deepika

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela was a huge hit and people loved the chemistry between the lead pair of the movie Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

Deepika's Love Story

Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started liking each other during the shooting of their first film together, Ram-Leela. Before dating Deepika, Ranveer was in a relationship with Anushka.

Deepika-Ranbir

And before Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone was in love with Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, whom she met on the sets of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

