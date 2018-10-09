 »   »   »  So Bewitching! B'Wood Actors Will Be Jealous Of Ranveer After Seeing These Pics Of Deepika Padukone!

Related Articles
- Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh To Reveal Their Wedding Date Soon!
-
- Deepika Padukone Confirms Her Next Movie On The Acid Attack Survivor Laxmi Agarwal!
- Deepika Padukone Is NOT Ready! Ranveer Singh Wants To Start A Family ASAP After The Wedding!
- REVEALED! This Is What Deepika & Alia Will Be Talking About On Koffee With Karan 6 & It Isn’t Ranbir
- Shahrukh, Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer & Karan Pose For The Biggest Blockbuster Picture!
- Deepika Padukone Corrects A Headline Which Mentions Her Sister Anisha As The 'Other Padukone'
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are in news these days because their fans celebrated four years of their affair recently. Though the couple has not made anything about their relationship official yet, they keep dropping heavy hints about it.
Ranveer Singh fell in love with Deepika Padukone on the sets of their first film Ram-Leela. Deepika was climbing the ladder of success at that time and today she is a huge star. And we bet many Bollywood actors must be jealous of Ranveer because of his beautiful and successful girlfriend. So let's make them even more jealous with these gorgeous pictures of Deepika.
Click on the slider below to view all the pictures.
Deepika's Childhood
Deepika Padukone is the daughter of the famous badminton player Prakash Padukone. She was born in Copenhagen and raised in Bangalore.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone clicked while laughing at a Bollywood event)
National Level Player
Not many are aware that as a teenager Deepika Padukone played badminton at the national level. But she left the game to pursue a career in modelling.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone posing for the camera)
Deepika Padukone Talks About Her School Days.
"I would wake up at five in the morning, go for physical training, go to school, again go for playing badminton, finish my homework and go to sleep.''
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone on the ramp)
Deepika On Why She Left The Game
"I realised that I was playing the game only because it ran in the family. So, I asked my father if I could give up the game and he wasn't upset at all,'' Deepika Padukone told a daily.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone snapped outside her vanity van)
Modelling
In 2004, Deepika Padukone took modelling as her full time career. She did many ads for famous brands at the start of her career.
(In Pic-Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone)
Kingfisher Girl
Deepika Padukone became highly famous in the modelling world when she became a kingfisher calendar girl in the year 2006.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone at a promotional event)
Music Video
At 21, Deepika Padukone became a household name when she appeared in Himesh Reshammiya's song 'Naam Hai Tera.'
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone posing for the camera in a beautiful white saree)
Happy New Year
Farah Khan, who noticed her in Himesh Reshammiya's music video, made the decision to cast her for a role in Happy New Year.
(In Pic-Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone)
Happy New Year Postponed
By the end of 2006, Farah Khan decided to postpone Happy New Year. Later, she signed Deepika Padukone for the reincarnation melodrama Om Shanti Om with superstar Shahrukh Khan.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone)
Shahrukh-Deepika
It was a dream come true for Deepika Padukone as not many actresses get the opportunity to work with a big star like Shahrukh Khan, that too, in their first film.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone)
Om Shanti Om
Om Shanti Om was a commercial success, and emerged as the highest-grossing film of that year. It also gave Deepika a direct entry to the A club of Bollywood.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone)
Filmfare Awards
At the Filmfare Awards ceremony, Deepika Padukone was awarded the Best Female Debut Award. Not just that she also received her first nomination in the Best Actress category.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone)
Love Aaj Kal
After Om Shanti Om, Deepika Padukone signed many films but most of them bombed at the box office. Then came Love Aaj Kal in 2009.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone)
One of The Highest Grossing Films
Deepika Padukone's Love Aaj Kal proved to be the third highest-grossing film of 2009. Apart from Deepika, the movie also starred Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone snapped with her fans)
Cocktail
After seeing Deepika Padukone in Cocktail, film critics started to take her acting seriously. She surprised everyone with her mind-blowing performance in the movie.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone)
Box Office Hit
Cocktail performed really well at the box office and did a good business. Deepika Padukone earned Best Actress nominations at several award ceremonies for her role in the movie, including Filmfare, Screen and IIFA.
(In Pic-Deepika, Kriti, Kanika)
Ram-Leela
Deepika Padukone became one of the top actresses of Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone interacting with the media at a Bollywood event)
Ranveer-Deepika
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela was a huge hit and people loved the chemistry between the lead pair of the movie Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone's cute selfie in white)
Deepika's Love Story
Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone started liking each other during the shooting of their first film together, Ram-Leela. Before dating Deepika, Ranveer was in a relationship with Anushka.
(In Pic-Deepika Padukone)
Deepika-Ranbir
And before Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone was in love with Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor, whom she met on the sets of Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.
(In Pic-Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone)
We all are aware that Deepika Padukone made her Bollywood debut with Shahrukh Khan in Om Shanti Om. Even before entering the glamorous world of cinema, Deepika was a big name in the modelling industry!
Also Read: Sorry Gauri Khan! Suhana Khan Stole The Limelight From You; She Looks Super Hot In This Picture!
She was a super model when Farah Khan decided to cast her in her film after seeing Deepika in Himesh Reshammiya's hit music video 'Naam Hai Tera'.
Talking about Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan once said, ''She has really grown as an actress. She was a rough diamond when she started her career in 2007 but in these seven years I feel she has become a polished diamond. She is like my kohinoor."
And now Deepika Padukone is not only famous in India, but also making a name for herself in Hollywood. The diva has just wrapped up the shooting of her first international project xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage.
Way to go girl!