 »   »   »  She's Got The Look! 30 Unseen Pictures Of Jacqueline Fernandez That Prove She's Born To Slay!

Jacqueline Fernandez is considered as one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. She was crowned Miss Sri Lanka in 2006, before she entered the Hindi film industry. Her debut film (Aladin starring Riteish Deshmukh) was a huge disaster. But, she became an overnight sensation with Murder 2. And, her blockbuster hit, Kick, with Salman Khan gave her a royal entry to the A club of B'wood.

Today we have collected some gorgeous pictures of Jacqueline Fernandez which prove that she is born to slay.

Not many people are aware that Jacqueline Fernandez is a Mass Communication graduate, after which she even worked as television reporter for a short while. She even hosted some shows on TV at the age of fourteen. Jacqueline worked in a television station and was reporting and investigating mainly on political turmoil. During that time, she got many modelling offers, and soon she decided to enter the Miss Sri Lanka contest.



Let us tell you one more interesting fact about the Bollywood diva. According to a report in TOI, the actress also owns a restaurant in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Its name is Kaema Sutra, and it serves items from her grandmother's recipe book. It's also famous for serving traditional Sri Lankan food.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez would soon be seen in A Flying Jatt, opposite Tiger Shroff and Dishoom opposite Varun Dhawan and John Abraham.