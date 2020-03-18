Before Aaradhya Was Born, Abhishek Bachchan Wanted To Have TWO Kids With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Abhishek: I Will Be Happy With Two Kids

In 2010, while speaking to GQ, Abhishek had told the magazine that will be happy with two kids. He had said, "I mean, I have me and my sister, so maybe that's where it comes from."

Here’s What Abhishek Used To Think About The Family Planning

Speaking about the family planning, Abhishek had said, "I feel these are blessings of God, and it should just happen as and when. You know, whenever it's meant to be. I am against the whole thing of "Let's plan it", you know, "We're trying for a baby." I find that a bit weird. I don't want to have that vision in my head of somebody else."

Abhishek Wanted To Keep His Private Life All ‘Private’

"And now I've finally decided that I'm that sort of guy. It's really none of your business. I find it very intrusive. I really don't want to know when other people are having babies; why would you want to know when I'm having babies?" asserted Abhishek.

The Guru Actor Had Also Revealed That He Is Very Shy In Reality

In the same interview, Abhishek had also spoken about himself and had revealed that he is a very shy guy. "I grew up in a boarding school where there were 300 students in total. So everybody was very closely knit. I spent nine years there, so, you know, even if you had a girlfriend, she was in your class or whatever."

"You interacted on an everyday basis, so there wasn't really an opportunity to go out and do the whole dating thing. I never ever did that, and I was way too shy to go speak to a girl", concluded Abhishek.