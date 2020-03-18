    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Before Aaradhya Was Born, Abhishek Bachchan Wanted To Have TWO Kids With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

      By Lekhaka
      |

      Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved B-town couples and we totally adore everything about them including the fact that how they have managed to keep their marriage strong despite all the odds that came their way in the last thirteen years. Abhishek and Aishwarya got married in 2007 and in 2011, the duo welcomed their first child - Aaradhya Bachchan.

      But did you know that before the birth of Aaradhya, Abhishek had said in an interview that he would like to have two kids with his wife, Aishwarya Rai?

      Abhishek: I Will Be Happy With Two Kids

      Abhishek: I Will Be Happy With Two Kids

      In 2010, while speaking to GQ, Abhishek had told the magazine that will be happy with two kids. He had said, "I mean, I have me and my sister, so maybe that's where it comes from."

      Here’s What Abhishek Used To Think About The Family Planning

      Here’s What Abhishek Used To Think About The Family Planning

      Speaking about the family planning, Abhishek had said, "I feel these are blessings of God, and it should just happen as and when. You know, whenever it's meant to be. I am against the whole thing of "Let's plan it", you know, "We're trying for a baby." I find that a bit weird. I don't want to have that vision in my head of somebody else."

      Abhishek Wanted To Keep His Private Life All ‘Private’

      Abhishek Wanted To Keep His Private Life All ‘Private’

      "And now I've finally decided that I'm that sort of guy. It's really none of your business. I find it very intrusive. I really don't want to know when other people are having babies; why would you want to know when I'm having babies?" asserted Abhishek.

      The Guru Actor Had Also Revealed That He Is Very Shy In Reality

      The Guru Actor Had Also Revealed That He Is Very Shy In Reality

      In the same interview, Abhishek had also spoken about himself and had revealed that he is a very shy guy. "I grew up in a boarding school where there were 300 students in total. So everybody was very closely knit. I spent nine years there, so, you know, even if you had a girlfriend, she was in your class or whatever."

      "You interacted on an everyday basis, so there wasn't really an opportunity to go out and do the whole dating thing. I never ever did that, and I was way too shy to go speak to a girl", concluded Abhishek.

      Inside Pic From Jalsa: Jaya, Amitabh & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Bond Over Gujiya Like A Perfect Family

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X