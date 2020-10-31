Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Birthday Special: Her Rare Photos Will Make You Say 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'

'Hi, I am Sanjana,' well, that's how Aishwarya Rai Bachchan came into spotlight with the Pepsi commercial in 1992. The next year, the beauty who was a model then, graced the cover of a popular magazine with superstar Sanjay Dutt. The latter joked in an interview with the same magazine, "If she (Aishwarya) stood on the road, they'd (vehicles) all come to a screeching halt. If I did the same, they'd run over me." Sanju even confessed that his first reaction when he saw Aishwarya's Pepsi commercial was 'Who's that beautiful woman?'

Two years later, the Greek goddess made the nation proud by winning the Miss World crown. She was just 21 years old! Since then, there is no looking back for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. From impressing us with her acting chops in films to setting the red carpet on fire with her dazzling appearances at international events, the gorgeous lady has been a trendsetter on all counts. At the same time, the diva has also inspired young women and girls beyond the realms of pageant with her take on life and love.

"I am not the type who will yell about my achievements from the rooftops," the actress had said in one of her interviews and has always stuck by the rule. She has always let her work speak for her.

As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turns 47 today (November 1, 2020), we thought of hitting the nostalgia button to bring you some rare pictures of the light-eyed beauty which will make you go all hearts over her.

An Epitome Of Grace Here's a picture of Aishwarya from one of her early photoshoots and we must say, the permed-hair diva looks ravishing in an ethnic wear. A Major Throwback This picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walking the ramp with Rajat Bedi is pure gold! Most of you remember that actor as the guy who bullies Hrithik Roshan's character Rohit in Koi...Mil Gaya. What's The Tea? The gorgeous lady is seen enjoying a cup of 'chai' during one of her international tours post winning the Miss World pageant. Food Is Bae These two throwback snaps prove that Aishwarya is a foodie just like us! We Miss You Rishi Kapoor Ji! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her co-star Akshaye Khanna strike a cute pose with Rishi Kapoor on the sets of Aa Ab Laut Chalein. Kapoor Senior had helmed the 1999 film. It's Food O' Clock There, we chanced upon Ash grabbing a quick bite during a shoot. Well, you can't ignore hunger pangs, can you? Taal Tales Don't miss this picture of Aishwarya posing with the crew of Taal! Why So Cute? Just look at Aishwarya pouting cutely for a picture! We can almost feel our hearts go squishy. A 'Fan'tastic Moment Aishwarya is all happy to give her autograph to a young fan. We are sure, the boy's day was made with the diva's sweet gesture.

ALSO READ: When Aishwarya Rai Joined Beauty Pageant, Other Contestants Got Very Scared: Former Femina Editor