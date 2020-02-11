When Amitabh Bachchan Called Aishwarya Rai’s EX Salman Khan A Misunderstood Person: He’s God’s Child
Throwback Tuesday is here and we're ready to take you down memory lane. In today's feature, we have brought you an old interview of Amitabh Bachchan, wherein the megastar had called Salman Khan, a 'God's child' and a 'misunderstood person'. The interview dates back to 2003, when Big B had worked with Salman in Baghban and at the same time, Salman was going through a rough phase as his ex-girlfriend, Aishwarya Rai (Bachchan) had broken up with him and had also alleged that he used to harass her.
Post all the controversies, when Amitabh Bachchan was asked about Salman Khan, here's what he had said...
'Salman Is God’s Child'
While speaking to Subhash K Jha, Amitabh Bachchan had said, "Salman is God's child. He's misunderstood, but has a heart of gold. Like Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), Salman has a penchant for getting into trouble. But he means well, and is extremely kind-hearted."
Baghban Director Had Praised Salman Too
When director Ravi Chopra was asked if he was apprehensive of roping in Salman in Baghban owing to all the controversies around him, he had said, "Salman is a sweetheart. I don't know how he got this reputation. Maybe, he has never had a good relationship with the media."
He Had Further Added..
"I had a great time shooting with him and would love to do another film with him. He has really got a heart of gold," had said Ravi Chopra.
Salman Was Praised For His Acting Chops
The director had further praised Salman for his acting chops and had said, "In Baghban, Salman plays an orphan who is brought up by Amitji. I needed someone who looked very decent because he's the good guy in the film. His character is indebted to the man who has raised him. Salman has done a great job."
