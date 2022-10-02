Gandhi Jayanti 2022: 5 Films To Watch To Know More About The Father Of The Nation

Lago Raho Munna Bhai

Rajkumar Hirani is a maestro when it comes to striking a perfect balance between social message and entertainment quotient in his films, and Sanjay Dutt's Lage Raho Munna Bhai is no different! The filmmaker showed us how Gandhi's principles hold relevance in present times as well in a highly entertaining way, and even coined a cool term for it- 'Gandhigiri'.

Hey Ram

This Kamal Haasan directorial depicts India's Partition and the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi by Nathuram Godse. The film boosts of a stellar star cast which includes Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji. Naseeruddin Shah essayed the role of Mahatma Gandhi in this film. Hey Ram received rave reviews from the critics for the performances, and even bagged three National Awards.

Gandhi

Ben Kingsley's brilliant performance as Mahatma Gandhi in this Richard Attenborough directorial continues to mesmerize the audience even after 38 years. Gandhi is a biopic on Mahatma Gandhi chronicling the important aspects of his life which led to the cause of India's independence. The film won eight Academy Awards, including best picture, best director, and best actor, which went to Ben Kingsley for his portrayal of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Making Of The Mahatma

Based on the book, 'The Apprenticeship of a Mahatma', by Fatima Meer, The Making Of Mahatma was helmed by Shyam Benegal and told the story of Mahatma Gandhi's early years in South Africa. The film bagged two National Awards.

Gandhi My Father

The film directed by Firoz Abbas Khan, depicted the troubled relationship between Mahatma Gandhi (played by Darshan Jariwala) and his son Harilal Gandhi (Akshaye Khanna). It focused on Harilal's point of view on having a father like Mahatma who he felt, had overshadowed him with his great persona.