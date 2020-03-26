    For Quick Alerts
      I Kicked Him & Left Him For Very Long: When Gauri Khan Dealt With Shah Rukh Khan's Possessiveness

      By Lekhaka
      Throwback Thursday is here and we are all set to take you down memory lane. We're here with an old interview of Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan wherein Mrs Khan had talked about the latter's possessiveness towards her and how she had left him owing to the same reason. The interview dates back to 1997, when the star-couple had graced the talk show of Simi Garewal, 'Rendezvous With Simi Garewal' and had spilled the beans about their initial days of relationship.

      Gauri On SRK's Possessive Nature

      Gauri On SRK’s Possessive Nature

      While taking to Simi Garewal, Gauri had revealed, "It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn't let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think."

      SRK Had Admitted Being Over-possessive

      SRK Had Admitted Being Over-possessive

      While speaking about himself, SRK had said, "I knew her (Gauri) but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it's a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just feel like...somehow to control, and I had become very cheap."

      Gauri Had Left SRK

      Gauri Had Left SRK

      In the same talk show, Gauri had revealed that after being fed up of SRK's possessiveness, Gauri had once left him for a very long time. When Gauri was asked how she used to deal with SRK's possessiveness, she had said, "I kicked him and left him for very long. He had to learn because I said, ‘Okay, bye. Otherwise you will never see me again.'"

      Cut To Present

      Cut To Present

      Shah Rukh and Gauri are one of most loved married couples of B-town. Every now and then, SRK and Gauri keep giving major marriage goals to their fans with their sweet gestures towards each other. The duo has three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.

      Read more about: gauri khan shah rukh khan
      Story first published: Thursday, March 26, 2020, 9:11 [IST]
