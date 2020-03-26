I Kicked Him & Left Him For Very Long: When Gauri Khan Dealt With Shah Rukh Khan's Possessiveness

Gauri On SRK’s Possessive Nature

While taking to Simi Garewal, Gauri had revealed, "It was possessiveness. It has turned to protectiveness. He was disgustingly possessive, he was sick. He wouldn't let me wear a white shirt because he thought that it was transparent. It was a kink in the mind, I think."

SRK Had Admitted Being Over-possessive

While speaking about himself, SRK had said, "I knew her (Gauri) but nobody knew that I knew her, so there was this whole feeling of lack of ownership. Whether it's a man or a woman, I think both of them want to have it. So one just feel like...somehow to control, and I had become very cheap."

Gauri Had Left SRK

In the same talk show, Gauri had revealed that after being fed up of SRK's possessiveness, Gauri had once left him for a very long time. When Gauri was asked how she used to deal with SRK's possessiveness, she had said, "I kicked him and left him for very long. He had to learn because I said, ‘Okay, bye. Otherwise you will never see me again.'"

Cut To Present

Shah Rukh and Gauri are one of most loved married couples of B-town. Every now and then, SRK and Gauri keep giving major marriage goals to their fans with their sweet gestures towards each other. The duo has three children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.