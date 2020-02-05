Birthday Special: Every Post That Proves Abhishek Bachchan Is The Husband We All Want

Abhishek Bachchan who is turning a year older today is not only one of the beloved versatile actor in the industry is also one of the most loved husbands in the B-town. He has not only been classy with his PDA but also throughout their 12 years of marriage.

Abhishek earlier worked with Aishwarya in multiple films including Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru, Raavan and Dhoom 2. The two then fell in love and later got married in 2007, they also have a beautiful daughter Aaradhya who also cameos on both parents social accounts. She was born in 2011.

Here are some of the best posts that prove Abhishek Bachchan is the best husband.

He not only posts the cutest pictures with Mrs but also shares portraits and throwbacks of their best moments together.

He is also the most adorable father, which makes him an even better husband.

Nothing stops Abhishek from shutting down trolls on social media, and he is always by Aishwarya's side with a selfless smile.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan after staying away from the big screen for two years make an astonishing return with Anand L Rai's Manmarziyaan and has several killer upcoming projects. His upcoming projects include The Big Bull co-starring Ileana D'cruz based on the life of Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes.

Another release is Ludo, which is set for April 2020 release. The film directed by Anurag Kashyap also stars Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Abhishek's recent announcement was, Bob Biswas. The film is a spin-off to 2012 release Kahaani.

