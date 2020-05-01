Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma! From NH10 To Pari, 4 Performances Of Anushka’s Which Captivated Us

After making her debut opposite none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma's journey in Bollywood has only seen an upward trajectory. She has struck us with some incredible performances in films like NH10, Pari, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and so on. Not only that, she successfully tried her hand at production at the age of 25.

As the actress turns 32 today, May 1, 2020, we have compiled a list of four impressive roles essayed by Anushka, in her twelve year career so far.

Pari - The supernatural thriller Pari marked Anushka's third production venture, but it was her performance as the endearing, frightened and frightening girl with powers that caught everyone's attention. Anushka plays Rukhsana in Pari, a film which was considered as a genre-breaker.

NH10 - The film which launched Anushka as a producer, also established that she is a talented powerhouse of an actress. NH10 is a thriller film of a young couple that get caught in a terrifying chase after witnessing an honour killing. NH10 received much praise from the critics, who especially lauded Anushka's performance as Meera.

Sui Dhaaga - Anushka's versatility as an actress was put on full display in the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga. Starring opposite Varun Dhawan, Anushka plays a supportive and encouraging wife to a tailor in a small town. Anushka gives a heartwarming performance as Mamta in Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - Anushka gave a captivating performance as Alizeh Khan in this romantic comedy directed by Karan Johar. Anushka makes her audience laugh and cry, just like she does in the film, to her on-screen boyfriend played by Ranbir Kapoor.

ALSO READ: Watch Anushka Sharma Crash Virat Kohli's Live Session With Hilarious Comment

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma Unveils Teaser of Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok, Releasing On May 15