      Anushka Sharma Unveils Teaser of Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok, Releasing On May 15

      Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle to unveil the first look of Amazon Prime Video's upcoming original series, Paatal Lok. The crime-thriller is said to change the way you look at the world.

      Anushka Sharma Unveils Teaser of Amazon Original Paatal Lok

      Produced by Anushka's Clean Slate Films, Paatal Lok will also mark her digital debut as a producer. Sharing a teaser video on Instagram, Anushka wrote, "from the underbelly comes a crime thriller that will change how you look at the world you live in. #PaatalLok #NewSeriesOnPrime, May 15." Giving a sneak-peek into the show, the video shows a seemingly peaceful world turning into a dormant, dark and dangerous one.

      Take a look:

      The video's voiceover speaks, "Ancient scripts describe a world, where blood is shed for justice, where cruelty thrives in the garb of humanity, where lawlessness is the only law, wiping out all the hope of life. This inescapable hell that exists beneath our world is called Paatal Lok"

      According to the official synopsis, the show is written by Sudip Sharma and features Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Jaideep Ahlawat and others in the lead roles. Not much has been revealed about the premise and characters of the crime thriller.

      Paatal Lok is also often referred to as 'The Underworld' or 'Hades', where souls reside after death. Reportedly, the show is inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld).

      The neo-noir series deals with the four estates of democracy- legislative, judiciary, executive and press, and highlights the darker side of humanity. Filled with mystique, thrill and drama, the show will explore the dark by-lanes of immorality.

      The drama-thriller will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 15, 2020.

      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 15:08 [IST]
