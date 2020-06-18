    Sushant Singh Rajput
      I Like That Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Stands Behind: Jaya Bachchan Slammed For Her Regressive Comment

      Even though Jaya Bachchan is staying away from the limelight, her old clip from Koffee With Karan is all over the social media and it's going viral for all the wrong reasons. In the video, Jaya can be seen talking to the host of KWK, Karan Johar about her daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and why she finds her as the 'perfect bahu'.

      Jaya’s Comment On Aishwarya

      Jaya’s Comment On Aishwarya

      Jaya says in the video, "She is such a big star herself, but when we are all together, I have never ever seen her pushing herself. I like that quality. I like it that she stands behind. She's quiet and she listens and she's taking it all in."

      Netizens Find Jaya’s Comment ‘Regressive’

      Netizens Find Jaya’s Comment ‘Regressive’

      @eshaoberoi: "So regressive."

      @nibha.mahajan: "Waah she stands behind and you like that waah Indian saas. Pffff"

      @denmfelix: "Stand behind? Wow 👏 👏👏 these are the people we look up to?"

      @thebrindamajumder: "Stands behind? Damn! Your family should be grateful to have her."

      Jaya Bachchan’s Comment Annoys Aishwarya’s Fans

      Jaya Bachchan’s Comment Annoys Aishwarya’s Fans

      @rahulreverberate: "So bogus and irritating. Where is our nation heading to? Don't know. I mean we have these unwanted weeds so much of space that our nation would feel so derogatory about this. I mean is this really a discussion meri bahu and chalo maan b liya. The way she is talking, it's so irritating. Disgrace to this nation."

      @wrongedsymmetry: "Women are the one inflicting patriarchy on women more than men themselves. This is so common in our society. And we always look back to blame the men for every damn thing."

      Jaya’s Comment On Shweta Bachchan Also Drew Flak

      Jaya’s Comment On Shweta Bachchan Also Drew Flak

      In the same video, Mrs Bachchan also added, "Amit Ji, the moment he sees her (Aishwarya), it's like Shweta (Bachchan Nanda) is coming home. His eyes light up. I think she will fill the vacuum that Shweta left. We have never been able to adjust that Shweta is not in the family. She's out and She's not a Bachchan."

      Netizens School Jaya Bachchan

      Netizens School Jaya Bachchan

      Netizens didn't like Jaya's statement about Shweta i.e., ‘She is not a Bachchan' and schooled the senior actress that even though she's married, she will always be her daughter first.

      @vidhzk: "It's like she disowned her daughter after she got married 😔."

      @vineetchhatria13: "Everything was going alright in her ideal saas speech and then she said ‘Shweta is not a Bachchan anymore.' The daughter whomsoever she marries is always the daughter. People will never call Aishwarya as Aishwarya Bachchan, it is always going to be Aishwarya Rai or Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The day our mothers and mothers-in-law understand this, daughters and daughters in law will never be a burden."

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      When Sushant Singh Rajput Brought Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Katrina Kaif Together!

      Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 10:05 [IST]
