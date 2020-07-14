Independence Day 2020: 5 Unforgettable Bollywood Dialogues That Are High On Patriotism!

Swades

If you have watched Shah Rukh Khan's Swades, you must know that the film was one of a kind and one can watch that film multiple times without feeling bored! Here's one dialogue from the film that we loved the most...

"Main nahi manta hamara desh duniya ka sabse mahaan desh hai' Lekin yeh zaroor manta hoon ki hum mein kabliyat hai, taqat hai, apne desh ko mahaan banane ki."

Rang De Basanti

Just like Swades, one can also watch Aamir Khan's Rang De Basanti multiple times. In fact, we won't be wrong to say that RDB is one of the most loved patriotic films ever made in the history of Bollywood. Speaking about its dialogue, we can't choose just one from the film.

"Door se commentary dena bohot aasan hota hai. Doosron ko gaali dena aur bhi aasan. Agar tumhe itni problem hai toh tum badlo na is desh ko."

"Koi bhi desh perfect nahi hota. Use perfect banana padta hai."

"Ab bhi jiska khoon na khaula, khoon nahi wo pani hai. Jo Desh ke kaam na aaye woh bekar jawani hai."

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

There are a few actors in the industry, who are well-known for their patriotic films, and Sunny Deol is certainly one of them. Remember how his film Gadar had taken the box office by storm? There was one dialogue in the film which was welcomed by the audiences in theatres with whistles and claps!

The dialogue was- "Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega!"

Chak De! India

If one asks to choose five marvellous performances of Shah Rukh Khan, one has to put Chak De! India on the list. The way SRK portrayed the character of Kabir Khan was not only high on patriotism, but spoke volumes about what it means to be united as a nation.

Speaking about its iconic dialogue, it goes as, "Mujhe states ke naam na sunai dete hai na dikhai dete hai, sirf ek mulk ka naam sunai deta hai I-N-D-I-A."

Baby

It's unfair to talk about patriotic films and not mention Akshay Kumar's name! Here's one dialogue from his film Baby, which left the audiences clapping in the theatres.

"Religion wala jo column hota hai, usme hum bold aur capital me INDIAN likhte hai."

As our compilation comes to an end, we just want to ask one thing to our readers- How's the Josh?