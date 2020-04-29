Irrfan Khan Will Be Missed: 6 Times The Actor Shook The Audience With His Iconic Performance

Qissa: The Tale of a Lonely Ghost (2014)

Set during the times of partition, Irrfan can be seen playing Umber Singh, a father obsessed with wanting a son. When the family is gifted with a girl child again, Umber's obsession clouds his sanity and he begins to believe that he finally has a son. Irrfan's portrayal of Umber Singh makes you feel his helplessness and sorrow, as he loses himself in the all-consuming fake reality. Irrfan makes us root for the unpredictable and insane character.

Life In A Metro (2007)

If you have watched Life In A Metro, out of all the stories and characters, you might remember Monty (played by Irrfan) and Shruti (played by Konkona Sen) the most. As Irrfan looks for a bride through matrimonial sites, he meets Konkana, and their story turned out to be the most relatable one. Their chemistry evoked genuine laughter from the audience.

Life Of Pi (2012)

Irrfan Khan's effortless presence in the film left an impact on the audience, despite the limited screen time of 10-15 minutes. Within those few scenes, he managed to portray the essence of the story and the trauma his character went through as a child. We don't see him go through it but, the adult Piscine Molitor Patel, has the wisdom of the one who has been through it all.

Paan Singh Tomar (2012)

Not many may remember Paan Singh Tomar, but those who do, will not be able to forget Irrfan's performance in the film. The film took over 2 years to hit the screens but on release, it shook the audience. Irrfan went through a physical transformation for the film and trained hard as an athlete to play the character based in the rural India. The film follows a gold medalist who resorts becoming a dacoit to exact revenge against the corrupt system, after his mother is murdered.

The Namesake (2006)

Irrfan's one of the most beloved roles as a father and a husband is in The Namesake. He played Ashoke Ganguli who hails from West Bengal, joins MIT as a graduate student and later becomes a professor. Alongside Tabu, the duo, a Bengali couple, move to the US for a better opportunity and struggle to adapt, while being attached to their roots. He left such an impact on screen, that it leaves behind a void.

Lunchbox (2013)

Irrfan, in Lunchbox, played a government official, who sat on a chair all day and marvelled at his Tiffin box. But as Saajan Fernandez, he taught the audience to appreciate the little things in life and seek meaning in them. Irrfan managed to connect with the audience from the get-go, when he was first surprised to see a different dish in the Tiffin.