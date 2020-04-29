Irrfan Khan's Death: Netizens Say 'This Loss Feels Personal'

Irfan Ahmad Khan @irfankhan241071

"Very Sad to hear that Actor #IrrfanKhan is No more Today...Pensive face. we lost one of the Best Actor in film Industry...He will be rembered forever for his Acting in film Industry...#RIPIrfan."

#TheTeaTotaler ☕☕☕ @avirup_das

"No man. Just no. 2020 can now officially be crowned as the year of NOPE. I'm unable - and UNWILLING - to completely process this just yet."

Lycurgus @lycurgus21

"I've become really depressed after Irrfan khan 's news. Just faced a death two days back , lacs f deaths across the world . So much darkness in the world and in my life right now . 2020 has become an absolute nightmare."

shubham rajj @rajj_shubham

"Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻."

Vishal Seth @Dockturr

"Not a terrible loss to the craft...not a terrible loss to the industry...make no mistake this is a loss of an entire Nation if not the world. The greatest actor of our time.GREATEST ACTOR.Some people are just too good for this world. #IrrfanKhan."

vishal chaturvedi @vishalc2005

"One actor who seemed like someone you know almost seems like a personal loss terrible terrible news #IrrfanKhan."