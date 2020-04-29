Irrfan Khan's Death: Netizens Say 'This Loss Feels Personal'
We, as well as the netizens, are in deep shock as actor Irrfan Khan breathes his last. He was battling colon infection and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. Irrfan is survived by wife, Sutapa Sikdar, and sons Babil and Ayan. Netizens can't stop grieving over his sudden demise and pray that may his soul rest in peace.
Irfan Ahmad Khan @irfankhan241071
"Very Sad to hear that Actor #IrrfanKhan is No more Today...Pensive face. we lost one of the Best Actor in film Industry...He will be rembered forever for his Acting in film Industry...#RIPIrfan."
#TheTeaTotaler ☕☕☕ @avirup_das
"No man. Just no. 2020 can now officially be crowned as the year of NOPE. I'm unable - and UNWILLING - to completely process this just yet."
Lycurgus @lycurgus21
"I've become really depressed after Irrfan khan 's news. Just faced a death two days back , lacs f deaths across the world . So much darkness in the world and in my life right now . 2020 has become an absolute nightmare."
shubham rajj @rajj_shubham
"Such terrible news...saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻."
Vishal Seth @Dockturr
"Not a terrible loss to the craft...not a terrible loss to the industry...make no mistake this is a loss of an entire Nation if not the world. The greatest actor of our time.GREATEST ACTOR.Some people are just too good for this world. #IrrfanKhan."
vishal chaturvedi @vishalc2005
"One actor who seemed like someone you know almost seems like a personal loss terrible terrible news #IrrfanKhan."
We will miss you, Irrfan Khan!
Irrfan Khan Is No More; Bollywood Celebs Mourn Actor's Death