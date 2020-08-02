Is Taapsee Pannu Backed By The ‘Movie Mafia’? Find Out

Are Taapsee’s films made by movie mafia?

You take a look at my filmography and see in which movie of mine the so-called movie mafia has invested even Rs 1. Even my next five movies which have been announced, no one from the so-called movie mafia is involved, as a director, producer or anything.

So on what basis are you saying that what I've achieved so far is because of them, or that I take their side because what will I stand to get out of it? Whatever I've received till now is not with their help, and even my next five films are not because of them. So what will I gain from this?

Source: India Today

Does Taapsee hang out with the movie mafia?

I haven't been called on Koffee With Karan. Forget about Koffee With Karan, I haven't been called even for a coffee, like to the so-called parties and get-togethers. I'm sorry. I'm not a member of that. But time and again I've been accused of being part of their clan. Uh, hello? Where are those films that I should be getting which will prove that I tally with them? I don't understand the forced connection that is being established between me and that gang. Where is the research behind it?

Source: India Today

Did Taapsee say she loves Karan Johar?

I never mentioned anywhere I like Karan Johar or anyone she alleges, but I have never said I hate them either. So, the fact that you don't hate someone she hates, is equivalent to ‘you like that person and you suck up to that person'? I don't even know him beyond formal ‘hi, hello, thank you'. How is this even logical?

Source: Hindustan Times

Has Taapsee spoken up against nepotism?

We found a number of interviews where Taapsee has consistently spoken up against nepotism and discrimination in the Hindi film industry, and has never claimed that it is a fair place. She herself has been replaced in films, one of which is Pati Patni Aur Woh, where she claims she was replaced by a star-kid.

Yes outsiders are discriminated against. I've never said we aren't. I just refuse to be bitter about it.

I will do my bit through my work to make sure I bring about a little change at least. If everyone starts thinking in the same direction then I'm very positive about the fact that things will change. But it's not going to change by bullying and harassment. An eye for an eye is never the answer.

Source: India Today

How does she battle the flaws in the industry then?

I really feel when something is not done right by you and you feel you didn't deserve it, you should speak up. My idea of speaking up is not to target anyone but to call out the practice so that it doesn't happen again. So that people are a little more wary and they think twice before doing it to someone again. I have always followed the funda of ‘call out the sin and not the sinner'.

Source: Pinkvilla

How did Taapsee make it to the film industry?

There are two ways to make your journey in Bollywood. Either you depend upon these biggies to support you and help you reach the position you eventually want to, or you make your own path regardless of anyone supporting you or not. Way early in my career, I decided that I am going to do this by myself. It might take longer than the path that gets you fast-tracked, but it will be my journey.

Source: CNN News18

To whom does Taapsee owe her career?

Time and again I've tried to show the beautiful side of being an outsider. My struggles and my achievements are my own. Nobody can say that I am where I am because of them, or I will come crashing down if I don't have their support. Good or bad, this has been my journey and I think that's the best thing about being an outsider.

Taapsee the person, and Taapsee the fiction

So clearly, Taapsee is an actress who happens to be an outsider in the Hindi film industry, who has charted her own path and owes who she is to no one but herself. She owns her failures just as easily as she does her successes. Taapsee has walked this path with dignity, fortitude, awareness and humanity.

This was never really in question in any reasonable person's mind. But when there are two Taapsee Pannus today, one a person and the other a fictional character, there is a compelling need to spell out who the real Taapsee Pannu is.