Ranbir Kapoor Birthday Special: 5 Times The Actor Gave Us Major Life Lessons With His Dialogues

When we think of Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, the first three adjectives which comes to our mind are talented, charming and mysterious! There's something enigmatic about the Kapoor prodigy which catches our attention both, on and off-screen.

At a time when majority of his contemporaries ace the social media game, Ranbir prefers to stay low-key except during film promotions. Probably, that's one of the reasons why the young star still has a sense of mystifying aura around him; something which our yesteryear actors had in the absence of social media. His mother Neetu Kapoor calls him a 'dal chawal sort of boy.' "He's more like me, quite un-Kapoor, unlike the image he has," she was quoted as saying in an interview.

Just like in his real life, Ranbir is a charmer in films too. He always succeeds in wooing the audience's hearts irrespective of his films' fate at the box office.

As Ranbir Kapoor turns 38 today (September 28, 2020), we bring you 5 film dialogues of the birthday boy which have major life lessons hidden in them.

Your Destiny Is In Your Own Hands "Ek baar ek hero thha, usne bahut mehnat se padhai ki, engineering ki aur phir usne naukari ki, aur phir woh yunhi naukri karte karte ek din mar gaya. Pasand nahi aaya ending? Koi baat nahin, badal denge. Apne hi kahaani hain." These lines by Ranbir Kapoor's character Ved from Tamasha should be your go-to mantra every time you face a roadblock. At the end of the day, we are defined by the choices which we make in our lives. The Sky Is The Limit One must never shy away from challenges. Sometimes you win, sometimes you lose. But, who knows it might it might even open up a huge opportunity which you never anticipated! In words of Ranbir Kapoor's Bunny from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, "Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon. Bas rukhna nahin chahta." The Dilemma Between Love Or Friendship Love and friendship are the two emotions which go hand in hand. To quote Ranbir Kapoor's Ayan from Ae Dil Hai Muskhil, "Ajeeb kahani hai pyar aur dosti ke rishtey ki ... pyar hamara hero, dosti hamari heroine." There's A Ray Of Sunshine In All That Darkness A hi-fi to Ranbir Kapoor's Akash from Anjaana Anjaani for saying, "Marne ke liye tumhe kitne bhi reasons mil jaye, jeene ke liye bas ek hi wajah kaafi hoti hai." Nothing lasts forever. Each new day is a new experience. If we don't live it, we won't know what we are missing. Don't Cry Over Spilt Milk You can't change the past, no matter how hard you try. Instead, one must focus on the present to make the future sparking bright. "Kal toh chala gaya, usse pe koi control nahi aur aane waala kal toh tabhi sambhalenga jab aaj kuch theek kar do." Well, Ranbir Kapoor's Raj from Bachna Ae Haseeno said it on point!

ALSO READ: Ranbir Kapoor's Candid Conversation About Love Life And Living Alone: Have Not Been Single Since 13