Rekha Birthday Special: 7 Times The Eternal Beauty Impressed Us With Her Bold Take On Life And Love

Love Thyself

'For a woman to be complete, she has to be a blend of Paro and Chandramukhi. I feel that I am that woman.'

Rekha Believes In Carpe Diem

'I don't care much for success- it's an alien word to me. I don't believe in success, I don't believe in achievement so to speak. I just believe in relishing every moment of my life. That's enough for me.'

Hail Girl Power!

'I do believe that the woman is stronger. Yes, she's often considered weaker and subordinate, she is ridiculed and not taken seriously - but that ultimately became her power. She doesn't need to be proud, all she feels is gratitude.'

Are The Heartbroken Souls Listening To This?

'I don't agree with Oprah Winfrey who has said if you're not happy in a relationship, then it's not love. It all depends how you change and utilise the pain in a relationship. The word ‘love' is used too frivolously. Pain is not necessarily bad, you can't blank it out, but you can rise from the situation instead of wallowing in it like some Dead Woman Walking.'

Rekha Believes That Age Is Just A Number

'Old age and illness don't scare me. What is there to be afraid of? Don't waste a single second worrying about what is not in your hands. Just as you didn't know when you were in the embryo stage, you won't know when you're dying. So, you see, I'm living life. Not surviving. Or fighting it.'

Rekha Has Some Priceless Advice

'While I always under-valued myself and was almost casual about everything I did, there were others who were convinced I had potential. But having said that I also think my greatest gift is that I have loved and received enough love... to let go.'

Golden Words

'My calling in life is to be not just a provider or wife or mother. My calling is to be a true fellow human being. I am not alone. I am every woman and, may I add, I am every man too.'