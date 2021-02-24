Sridevi's Death Anniversary: A Superstar On The Big Screen; A Super Mom In Real Life!
"Nothing is more important than your children. After you become a mother, the instinct comes naturally. You don't have to learn motherhood," Sridevi had once said in an interview. On screen, the legend was a mixture of child-like innocence and seductive wide-eyed look. Once the camera stopped rolling, the diva played her real-life roles to perfection as well.
At the age of four, she made her acting debut with the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai (1967). She played a stepmother to Rajinikanth at the age of 13. Later, she even went on to romance the 'Thalaivaa' in many films. She refused films with Amitabh Bachchan unless she had equally solid roles. In fact, the Shahenshah of Bollywood had to woo her with a truckload of flowers to sign Khuda Gawah (1992). There were times when she even eclipsed her heroes.
In a career spanning five decades over three film industries, the Eternal Screen Goddess shattered every stereotype. At the peak of her career, she gave it all to become a full-time mom. Years later, she bounced back on the big screen with the same amount of enthusiasm. Who says there's no career after embracing motherhood?
On the legendary star's third death anniversary today (February 24, 2021), let's take a look back at Sridevi- the super mom.
Mommy Goals
"I want my children to enjoy themselves. They go to their friend's houses; have them over to play, but they know their limits. I generally don't have to tell them "don't do this" or "don't do that". Yes, they are very much aware that they are celebrity children. They are proud of my achievements, and proud of the fact that their father is a film producer," Sridevi had said when she was asked about parenting.
Cool Moms Can Be Protective As Well!
In her five-decade-long journey from a child actor to India's First Female Superstar, the late actress knew that the film industry can be quite brutal at times and like every concerned parent, wasn't keen on her daughter following her footsteps.
"She never wanted me to be an actress. She was more relaxed about Khushi (Janhvi's younger sister) getting into films. She thought I was naive, that I wasn't thick-skinned enough. She wanted us to live a more relaxed life. She loved what she did but you know it was intense," her daughter Janhvi said in an interview.
This Is Totally Relatable
Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor once revealed how the actress got all worried when she found out about her tattoo by accident. In fact, she even asked her other daughter Janhvi for confirmation that Khushi's tattoo was actually not a boy's name or his birthdate. Later, the Chaalbaaz actress got all emotional when she was told that the tattoo was of all their birth dates.
Well, someone has rightly said, 'A worried mom does better research than the FBI.'
A Mother's Heart Is Always Right
"Mum always told me, it's not about the kind of role or movie you do; you need to make an impression- that's an actor's job. She never encouraged jealousy or frustration. We're capable of being happy for others," Janhvi had said in an interview.
Now, that's indeed some wise words!
A Rush Of Memories Which Will Warm The Cockles Of Your Hearts
Sharing some of her fond memories of her mother, Janhvi was quoted as saying in an interview, "My childhood smells like my mom. We used to spend a lot of time in our home in Chennai, and she used to put mogras all over our house and in her hair, so it smells like her. Mom would make our hair oil at home with dried flowers and amla, and she'd make sure she gave me and Khushi an oil massage every three days. Whatever leftover [fruit] we had from breakfast, we'd put on our face."
