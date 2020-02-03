Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Working With Salman Khan Is Out Of Question, Quote Me On That [Flashback]

Aishwarya Had Vouched To Never Work With Salman

In 2004, when Aishwarya was promoting her first international film, Bride and Prejudice, rumours were rife that the actress might collaborate with Salman for a project. When the same rumour was brought to Aishwarya's notice, she had reacted furiously and had rebuked all the rumours of joining hands with Salman for a project.

Aishwarya Was Adamant On Her Decision

She had told media, "Working with Salman is out of the question. And you can quote me on that! When I issued that statement ending my association with him, I was in hospital with a fractured foot (She was injured on the sets of Rajkumar Santoshi's Khakee)."

Aishwarya Had Said She Will Never Go Back On Her Words

"I wrote that statement from my hospital bed where I had lots of time to think about what I was doing. I am not the kind of person who would reverse her decision to suit her purposes. The question of going back on my words just does not arise."

She Had Also Revealed..

"Come on! I let go of the chance of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to stand by my convictions. Why would I change my mind for a lesser film?" had asserted the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam actress.

Cut to present - Aishwarya and Salman still don't see each other eye to eye and one can expect anything from the duo but forgiving each other and let bygones be bygones!