When Rekha Reacted To Having An Affair With Akshay Kumar: Raveena Was Going Through A Rough Phase With Him

Rekha: Raveena Is A Highly Misunderstood Girl

In an interview with Filmfare in 1996, Rekha had opened up about Raveena and said that she's is a highly misunderstood girl, but a great survivor, and has tremendous will-power.

"Earlier we had worked together in Shekhar Kapur's Time Machine. Even at that time, the press had been after her and she had become very defensive. I remember telling her that it was part of stardom and she should learn to take it in her stride but she didn't seem convinced.

However, during Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, she acknowledged that I was right, and said, 'I wish I could be like you. You cope with things so well'," added Rekha.

Rekha Advised Raveena To Ignore The Gossips

Pinning the blame on media for her affair rumours with Akshay, Rekha said, "Raveena was going through a rough phase with Akshay. And the media made things worse by going on and on about Akshay having the 'hots' for me. Now it was her turn to tell me to ignore what the gossip press was writing."

Rekha Further Praised Raveena

In the same interview, Rekha had praised Raveena for her talent and said that she's a true Scorpio just like Shabana Azmi. "She's very passionate, and very impulsive. She is a bundle of fun too, a lot like Shabana [Azmi]. And, very much like Juhi [Chawla], she also has a natural flair for comedy," said Rekha.

Rekha Continued With The Praise...

"Raveena has what I call an 'international face'. She could belong to any part of the world. Her voice too is very individualistic, somewhat Demi Moor-ish in its ring," had added Rekha, while singing praises of her.

