When Rekha Reacted To Having An Affair With Akshay Kumar: Raveena Was Going Through A Rough Phase With Him
It was year 1996, when the shocking affair rumours of Rekha and Akshay Kumar took B-town by storm. Throwback Tuesday is here, and we bring to you a juicy interview of iconic actress Rekha, wherein she had reacted to the rumours of she having an affair with her Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi co-star Akshay Kumar. In 1996, Rekha and Akshay had collaborated for Umesh Mehra's Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, which also featured Raveena Tandon in the lead role.
Surprisingly, during the shoot of the film, rumour mills started churning out the reports of Akshay's proximity to Rekha, which didn't go down well with Raveena, who was in a serious relationship with Akshay at that time.
ALSO READ: When Akshay Kumar Exposed The Double Standards Of Film Critics For Criticising His Hit Film Andaaz
Things turned so bad between Rekha and Raveena that the former had to break her silence to clear the buzz around her equation with Akshay.
Rekha: Raveena Is A Highly Misunderstood Girl
In an interview with Filmfare in 1996, Rekha had opened up about Raveena and said that she's is a highly misunderstood girl, but a great survivor, and has tremendous will-power.
"Earlier we had worked together in Shekhar Kapur's Time Machine. Even at that time, the press had been after her and she had become very defensive. I remember telling her that it was part of stardom and she should learn to take it in her stride but she didn't seem convinced.
However, during Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, she acknowledged that I was right, and said, 'I wish I could be like you. You cope with things so well'," added Rekha.
Rekha Advised Raveena To Ignore The Gossips
Pinning the blame on media for her affair rumours with Akshay, Rekha said, "Raveena was going through a rough phase with Akshay. And the media made things worse by going on and on about Akshay having the 'hots' for me. Now it was her turn to tell me to ignore what the gossip press was writing."
Rekha Further Praised Raveena
In the same interview, Rekha had praised Raveena for her talent and said that she's a true Scorpio just like Shabana Azmi. "She's very passionate, and very impulsive. She is a bundle of fun too, a lot like Shabana [Azmi]. And, very much like Juhi [Chawla], she also has a natural flair for comedy," said Rekha.
Rekha Continued With The Praise...
"Raveena has what I call an 'international face'. She could belong to any part of the world. Her voice too is very individualistic, somewhat Demi Moor-ish in its ring," had added Rekha, while singing praises of her.
Did you know about this cold war between Raveena and Rekha? Tell us in the comments section below.
ALSO READ: Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan Fails To Impress Akshay Kumar With Her Dialogues, Latter Calls It 'Ghatiya' Shayari