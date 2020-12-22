Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan Fails To Impress Akshay Kumar With Her Dialogues, Latter Calls It 'Ghatiya' Shayari

Sara Ali Khan earlier this week, introduced fans to Akshay Kumar's look as Mughal emperor Shah Jahan during the shoot of their upcoming film Atrangi Re. Soon after, Sara shared a video introducing fans to her look from the film in a funny video. Fans couldn't help but notice Akshay Kumar's epic reaction to Sara's attempt at Shayari.

Sara in the video can be seen trying to impress the audience and Akshay Kumar with her rhyming skills. However, she fails after several attempts and gets an epic reaction from her co-star. In the video, Sara introduces the audience with Taj Mahal as the symbol of love in different ways several times

Akshay reacts to her attempts by saying, "Jaise ki aapne dekha ki inhone rhyme karne ki koshish ki par isse ghatiya rhyme aaj tak nahi hua. Magar koshish karne waalo ki haar nahi hoti. Karte raho." (As you can see, she has failed at trying to rhyme her sentences so bad that I have never heard something like this before. But you can never lose if you keep trying) Take a look at the video:

Earlier, Sara has also tried rhyming her caption while sharing Akshay Kumar's look from the film. She wrote, "Because it can't get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar." The picture shows Akshay in the Mughal emperor's get-up with a rose in his hand.

Akshay Kumar and Sara reportedly began shooting for the Aanand L Rai directorial earlier in December 2020, as she had already finished her scheduled with Dhanush in Varanasi before lockdown. According to reports, the film Atrangi Re is a cross-cultural love story as Sara plays a tour guide from Bihar, and will be seen in romantic tracks with Akshay as well as Dhanush. Atrangi Re is slated to release in 2021.

ALSO READ: Atrangi Re: Sara Ali Khan Shares A Still With Akshay Kumar; Says She Considers Herself Privileged To Be Working With Him

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar To Be Paid Rs 27 Crore For His Special Role In Dhanush-Sara's Atrangi Re?