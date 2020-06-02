When Wajid Khan Complained To Salman Khan About Being Irritated With His Brother Sajid Khan!

When Wajid Was Asked If He Ever Had A Fight With Sajid

While speaking to a leading daily, Wajid Khan had revealed, "Sajid bhai, being the oldest, was allowed more liberties and was my father's favourite child. He is very impulsive and can be easily misunderstood as many a time he will not think before speaking, is happy-go-lucky and a lovely human being."

Wajid Had Further Added…

"I am usually calm and try and listen before I judge people. As a brother, I know him well and understand him, but knowing his nature I have to take more responsibility and know that there are ways in which you can speak the truth. How you put it across makes a difference," asserted Wajid.

When Salman Interrupted Between Sajid-Wajid’s Indifferences

"There came a time when I would get irritated with Sajid bhai. Salman bhai sensed that and I told him, ‘I don't like when people misunderstand Sajid bhai.' Salman bhai said, ‘If you want to be happy, leave him alone.' From then on I have groomed myself to let go."

Here’s What Sajid Had Said About Wajid..

While speaking about his younger brother, Sajid had said, "We do fight a lot, but in today's world, you don't get brothers like Wajid. God has stopped making them. He is extremely respectful and I love him the most in the world."

Well, one thing is sure that it's going to be very difficult for Sajid Khan to compose songs without his brother by his side.