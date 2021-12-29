Five Most Viewed Bollywood Movies On Netflix In 2021: Taapsee Pannu Beats Akshay Kumar And Kartik Aaryan

As we are all set to bid goodbye to 2021, we bring to you a list of five most viewed Bollywood films on Netflix. It's known to all that owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, many films couldn't make it to theatres hence, the makers opted for OTT releases. Netflix, being a giant OTT platform, witnessed many Bollywood releases this year and guess what? Taapsee Pannu-starrer Haseen Dillruba is the most watched film of 2021 on Netflix.

Film Critic Rahul Varma took to Twitter and wrote, "Most Viewed Bollywood Films on Netflix: 1. #HaseenaDilruba - 24.63m 2. #Sooryavanshi - 22.34M* (PT) 3. #Mimi - 21.81m 4. #Dhamaka - 11.37m 5. #MeenakshiSundareshwar - 9.13m 6. #Thalaivii - 5.23m (PT) Haseena Dilruba ,a huge hit followed by SV and Mimi."

Directed by Vinil Mathew, Haseen Dillruba, which premiered on Netflix on July 2, 2021, also featured Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The film received mixed response from critics, as well as netizens.

In her recent conversation with India Today, Taapsee spoke about Haseen Dillruba receiving mixed response for audience and said, "With Haseen Dillruba, I reached out to the kind of audience I hadn't reached out to before. Haseen wasn't a film that spoke about morality, which is different from the kind of films I do. Also, you don't think of me when you think of a seductress. Many questioned it, many liked it, but it didn't go unnoticed, which is the best part."

She further said, "Ultimately, I gained a set of audience. The number of people who saw that film, after Netflix released the data, and the fact that it trended in some 15-odd countries, made me feel like you don't really always have to align yourself with the morality of a few. It should be about what you feel is right, your gut feeling is and just go with it."