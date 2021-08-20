Raksha Bandhan 2021: Unseen Pics Of Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan & Others With Their Siblings

Shah Rukh & Shehnaz

In an old interview, while speaking about his sister Shehnaz Lalarukh Khan, Shah Rukh had said, "I love my sister for how she is. She is a much better person than I can ever be. I think she is the child of God, very naive and innocent. My kids love them more than they love me and my wife. But I don't have the guts to be so simple, so hurt and so disturbed."

Aishwarya Rai & Aditya Rai

Just like every other siblings, actress Aishwarya Rai and her brother Aditya Rai are also very close to each other. From growing up together to being each other's constant support, the duo has always been each other's best friends before siblings.

Salman Khan & Arpita Khan Sharma

If you're a true-blue fan of Salman Khan, we don't need to tell you anything about his bond with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. But if we have to sum up their relationship in a few words, we would rather sing 'Ye Bandhan Toh Pyar Ka Bandhan Hai'.

Akshay Kumar & Alka

Apart from being a superstar, actor Akshay Kumar is not just a doting dad and husband, but a brother too! In several interview, Akshay had mentioned about his love for his sister Alka. Interestingly, he is also shooting a film titled Raksha Bandhan which tells a story about siblings love.

Ranbir & Riddhima

We just love this childhood pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor. If you follow Riddhima on Instagram, you must know that she and Ranbir are very close to each other. In fact, Riddhima also shares great rapport with Ranbir's girlfriend Alia Bhatt.

Arjun Kapoor & Anshula Kapoor

No one boasts about his sister like Arjun does for Anshula Kapoor. He loves her unconditionally and often makes sure that the world knows it! In fact, we won't be wrong to say that Anshula is the most important person in his life.