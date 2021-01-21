Ranbir Kapoor On Being Called The Casanova Of Bollywood: I Don't Want To Embarrass My Parents [Throwback]

When talking about the 'Casanova of Bollywood', one instantly starts thinking about Ranbir Kapoor. Well, that's the image Ranbir has build of himself in the last ten years. While one can't point a finger at his acting skills, when it comes to dating, he's well-known for his several affairs. On that note, we bring to you an old interview of Ranbir, wherein he had reacted to being called 'Casanova'.

When asked if it bothers him to be called 'Casanova', Ranbir had said, "Not at all. I am here for the bigger picture. I know that the audience will like me for my films and the work that I do. An actor's life is attached to these frills. You can't focus too much on it. I can't stand up and contradict everything that is said against me."

Ranbir had further added that he is here to make movies, and he wants to be India's biggest star. Having said that, he also understands that he needs to do lots of good work, so that audiences don't forget him easily.

When asked how his parents Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor reacted to his 'Casanova' image, Ranbir had said that his parents have been very supportive, and they know how much he loves his work.

"They respect me and the little success that I have achieved so far. I don't want to embarrass my parents. There is a lot of respect that they command in this industry and I don't want to demean that. I don't take my position for granted in this industry and they have never had any problems with all the rumours. They have never had any bitterness come between us or have voiced their concerns. They know that I am here for the right reason," concluded the Barfi actor.

Earlier, Ranbir was romantically involved with Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Currently, Ranbir is dating Alia Bhatt and the duo is rumoured to get married soon.

