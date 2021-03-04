Women's Day 2021: 5 Powerful Quotes By Bollywood Actresses Which Will Make You Applaud Them!

Tabu On The Taboo Of Being Single

"I do not think single is a bad word. There may have been a stigma attached to being single in the past, but not anymore. Your happiness comes from many things unconnected with the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your aloneness, but with a wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness."

(Source: HT Brunch)

Bipasha Basu On Bollywood's Obsession With Fair Skin

"To me, sexy is the personality, not just the colour of your skin...why my skin colour only sets me apart from the conventional actresses at that time. But that's the way it was. I didn't really see much of difference but I guess people did. There was a strong mindset of beauty and how an actress should look and behave.I was DIFFERENT as it was pointed out. Didn't really stop me from being and doing all that I loved. Well you see I was confident and proud of who I was from childhood. My skin colour didn't define me ... even though I love it and wouldn't want it to be any different ever."

(Source: Bipasha Basu's Instagram Page)

Vidya Balan On The Importance Of Self Love

"In interviews I get asked about my marriage and when I am having a child, time and again. There are other actors, male actors, who have gotten married. Obviously they are not asked, ‘when are you impregnating your wife?' They are not even asked, ‘how is your married life going?' For me to be asked that all the time- it is excessive. Because I do have an identity outside being a married woman. And that does not compromise or mitigate what I feel for Siddharth (husband Siddharth Roy Kapur). But I come back to say- I am the most important person in my life. And that is the most valuable lesson that marriage has taught me. To still value myself."

(Source: Delhi Times)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan On Gendered Pay Gap In Bollywood

"All I hear is talk but no action and that's an accumulative effort by everyone involved including those talking. These discussions can go on and on and they are important. I am not disrespecting all the talk that goes around these subjects but at the end of the day, have the guts to make those choices. Many talk about it but then when time comes, they take a safe, comfortable route and then make the choice that's a paradox and one defeats the other so, let's put words to action."

(Source: NDTV)

Ileana D'Cruz On Self-Acceptance & Body Positivity

"I've always worried about how I looked. I've worried my hips are too wide, my thighs too wobbly, my waist not narrow enough, my tummy not flat enough, my boobs not big enough, my butt too big, my arms too jiggly, nose not straight enough, lips not full enough.....I've worried that I'm not tall enough, not pretty enough, not funny enough, not smart enough, not "perfect" enough. Not realising I was never meant to be perfect. I was meant to be beautifully flawed. Different. Quirky. Unique. Every scar, every bump, every "flaw" just made me, me. My own kind of beautiful. That's why I've stopped. Stopped trying to conform to the world's ideals of what's meant to be beautiful. I've stopped trying so hard to fit in. Why should I?? When I was born to stand out."

(Source: Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram page)