Alia, Ranbir, Janhvi: B'Wood Stars Arrive At Antilla For Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement Bash

Billionaire Muakesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant Ambani, got engaged to his childhood friend Radhika Merchant on December 29 in Rajasthan. The engagement ceremony happened in a close-knit affair in Nathdwara, Rajasthan. The Ambanis returned to Mumbai with trumpets and flower showers. As the pre-wedding festivities have begun, on Thursday evening, Antilla was lit for the couple's grand engagement party.

Bollywood stars from Alia Bhatt to Shah Rukh Khan to Ranveer Singh arrived at Antilla to be a part of the celebrations and wish the newly engaged couple.

Janhvi Kapoor & Orry

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted arriving in an ombre pink saree, which she paired with a studded blouse. Her makeup was on point, while she left her tresses open in soft curls on one side of her shoulder. Her friend Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, was also seen at Ambani's party wearing a pink kurta pyjama and having a good time.