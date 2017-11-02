 »   »   » SECRET REVEALED! Akshay Kumar Is Not The Villain In 2.0; Read Inside Details About The Story Here

Akshay Kumar surprised everyone when he signed a film with superstar Rajinikanth. Fans are super excited with this collaboration and are eagerly waiting for 2.0.

Khiladi Kumar is playing the role of Dr. Richard in the movie and after seeing Akshay's avatar in the poster, many people thought that he is the villain in the movie. But it's not true.



Akshay Is Not The Villain Talking about Akshay Kumar's role in ‘2.0' a source informed Deccan Chronicle, "Akshay is not a villain in 2.0.''

He Does Play A Ferocious Character ''The costume and prosthetics suggest he plays a ferocious character. And he does!''

His Character Is Fighting For The Right Causes ''But Akshay's role as Dr. Richard is fighting for the right causes.''

More Details ''He struggles against forces that have plundered and devastated the earth."

It Was Never A Negative Role "It was never a villainous part even when it was offered to Kamal Haasan.''

Akshay Has A National Hero Image So.... ''Once Akshay came in, even the hints of negativity were removed as they clashed with his image of the national hero."

Akshay Kumar On Playing Such Character "I've never done a role like this in my entire career. And, I've never seen anyone doing a character like this.''



On a related note, reports say that 2.0 is Asia's most expensive movie so far with a budget of Rs. 400 crore. Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is slated to hit the screens on January 25 next year.



