 »   »   » STEAMY! Inside Details About Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's HOT & INTIMATE Dance At A Party

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone look adorable together, not only on screen but off screen too. Though the couple never admitted about their affair it's more than obvious that they are dating.

Recently Ranveer Singh attended Deepika Padukone's house party but the highlight of the event was their hot and intimate dance. Want to know what happened exactly at the bash? Then keep on reading.

A Cosy Dance According to Spotboye, ''The lovers locked in embrace, performed a cosy dance in front of their close friends." They Were Totally Lost In Each Other There were whistles, and applause. Lost in each other, completely oblivious to the world around them, Dippy and Ranveer, were a sight to behold... All About Their Secret Meeting Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have not made a public appearance in quite some time. But the sweethearts did meet before Ranveer left for a week-long shoot schedule of Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy to New York City. Deepika's Close Friends Too Were Present Ranveer was present for Deepika's house party. The two coupled up at this intimate party attended by Deepika's close friends from the industry. The Dance Was Very Intimate Deepika and Ranveer's very intimate dance evoked a loud applause from the guests. After Drinking Two Glasses Of Wine After downing two glasses of wine, the lovers locked in embrace, performed a cosy dance in front of their close friends. There were whistles and there was applause. Their Friends Showered Them With Love Lost in each other, completely oblivious to the world around them, Dippy and Ranveer, were a sight to behold. Their friends showered them with hugs and kisses after their dreamy performance. Deepika Was Blushing An insider revealed that Deepika could be seen blushing the rarest shade of red for the rest of the evening...

Well, the two are indeed made for each other!

Also Read: Hyd BJP MLA Threatens To Stop Padmavati Screening