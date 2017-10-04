 »   »   » After Deepika & Priyanka, Katrina Kaif All Set To Debut In Hollywood? Read Details!

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, it looks like Katrina Kaif is all set to debut in Hollywood as she's currently holidaying in Los Angeles and rumours are rife that she's in talks with Fox Studios. Adding more fuel to fire, her latest Instagram caption read, "Sometimes life takes you on adventures." We wonder if that adventure is Hollywood?

Earlier, Katrina Kaif had opened up her Hollywood dreams to TOI by saying, "Why not... If it is a right film, in the right time and at the right place." So is being in Los Angeles the right time and right place for Katrina? Well, we'll have to wait and watch for that. Stay tuned, folks!