After Deepika & Priyanka, Katrina Kaif All Set To Debut In Hollywood? Read Details!

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, it looks like Katrina Kaif is all set to debut in Hollywood as she's currently holidaying in Los Angeles and rumours are rife that she's in talks with Fox Studios. Adding more fuel to fire, her latest Instagram caption read, "Sometimes life takes you on adventures." We wonder if that adventure is Hollywood?

Earlier, Katrina Kaif had opened up her Hollywood dreams to TOI by saying, "Why not... If it is a right film, in the right time and at the right place." So is being in Los Angeles the right time and right place for Katrina? Well, we'll have to wait and watch for that. Stay tuned, folks!

Katrina Kaif

Rumours are doing the rounds that Katrina Kaif is all set to debut in Hollywood.

L.A Woman

She's currently in Los Angeles, USA on a holiday and is also meeting film-makers.

Fox Studios

Reports state that she's in talks with Fox Studios about her upcoming Hollywood venture.

Not Confirmed

No official confirmation has been made as of now and we'll have to wait and watch if she'll indeed debut in Hollywood or not.

Hope For The Best

Well, we do hope she debuts in Hollywood though! It's about time!

Indian Beauty

We'll be proud that three Indian beauties Priyanka, Deepika and Katrina have made it there.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for her upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai.

Ek Tha Tiger

She's paired alongside Salman Khan in the movie and it's a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 4, 2017, 18:43 [IST]
