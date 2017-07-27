 »   »   » BUT WHY? This Person Circulated The FALSE Break-up Rumours Of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh!

Yesterday, we came across a shocking piece of news that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have parted ways owing to Deepika's 'non-commitment' issue. And now, there's a twist in the tale and it's even more surprising!

We know who has spread this rumour about Deepika & Ranveer's break-up and why. Read on to know in detail.

DeepVeer’s Break-up Rumours Are False A source close to the couple revealed to India.com, "These kind of reports do the rounds every few months. Earlier this year also there were similar reports." The Padmavati Crew Know Everything About Them "Ranveer and Deepika are both part of Padmavati and while they do not shoot together since they have no scenes with each other in the film, the rest of the crew working on the film is the same." Makes Sense! "If there was any truth to this, people on the sets would have known about it." Look Who Wanted To Create Buzz With The Help Of These Rumours The source further added, "The film is all set to release in just a few months and it is so important to keep the buzz going around a project." ‘It’s None Other Than A Non-creative PR’ "For all you know, this might be a non-creative PR's job at getting some publicity for the two stars and their film." Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh SPOTTED TOGETHER at Karan's party; Watch | FilmiBeat In Case, You Have Come Late.. In case, you're not well informed about their break-up rumours, this one is for you. Deccan Chronicle has quoted a source as saying, "Ranveer and Deepika have been together for five years. They are no longer a couple. There was no bitter parting. They just drifted apart." Here’s What It Was Reported.. "They both tried to make it work with the help of their supportive families who wanted to ensure that the relationship made it to the altar. That was one of the problems with the relationship." ‘Ranveer Wanted A Marriage’ "Ranveer wanted a marriage. Deepika completely opposed the idea, arguing that marriage would affect her career at its prime." ‘Ranveer Used To Fly Down To Be With Her’ "Even when they were shooting in separate continents, he (Ranveer) would fly down to be with her whenever possible." ‘Ranveer Has Given Lots Of Space To Deepika’ "He gave Deepika lots of space and never allowed any suspicion to creep in even when rumours of a relationship with Vin Diesel reached his ears."

What's your thought on the same, readers? Do you think Ranveer & Deepika have parted ways or you still believe that the duo is much in love and still together? Let us know in the comments section below.