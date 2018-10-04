 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Is NOT Ready! Ranveer Singh Wants To Start A Family ASAP After The Wedding!

Ranveer Is The Most Committed Boyfriend In B-town

A source close to the couple was quoted on a daily as saying, "You won't find a more committed boyfriend than Ranveer in the entertainment industry. If he could have things his way, he would hold Deepika's hand and take her around the holy fire without a moment's loss."

The Source Further Added..

"He wants her and only her as his wife, and he wants to start a family as soon as she's ready." No wonder why many girls envy Deepika! After all, she has got the best boyfriend.

Deepika-Ranveer Are The Coolest Couple

Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen chilling at the former's ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor's house and we gotta say that DeepVeer are the coolest couple of B-town.

Ranveer-Deepika On The Work Front

On the professional front, Ranveer is inundated with projects. He will next be seen in Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. The duo has also Karan Johar's Takht and Kabir Khan's 83.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is expected to star in Meghna Gulzar'e next. The actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat which released on January 15, 2018.