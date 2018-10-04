 »   »   »  Deepika Padukone Is NOT Ready! Ranveer Singh Wants To Start A Family ASAP After The Wedding!

Related Articles
It's been more than a year that we have been hearing about the wedding rumours of B-town's favourite couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. But none of the duo has confirmed the wedding rumours just as yet! Earlier it was reported that Ranveer and Deepika are likely to tie the knot in November but the latest rumours suggest that they have pushed their wedding date to the next year. Amidst all this, one of Ranveer Singh's friends has revealed how the actor is dying to make Deepika his wife!
Ranveer Is The Most Committed Boyfriend In B-town
A source close to the couple was quoted on a daily as saying, "You won't find a more committed boyfriend than Ranveer in the entertainment industry. If he could have things his way, he would hold Deepika's hand and take her around the holy fire without a moment's loss."
The Source Further Added..
"He wants her and only her as his wife, and he wants to start a family as soon as she's ready." No wonder why many girls envy Deepika! After all, she has got the best boyfriend.
Deepika-Ranveer Are The Coolest Couple
Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen chilling at the former's ex-boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor's house and we gotta say that DeepVeer are the coolest couple of B-town.
Ranveer-Deepika On The Work Front
On the professional front, Ranveer is inundated with projects. He will next be seen in Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. The duo has also Karan Johar's Takht and Kabir Khan's 83.
On the other hand, Deepika Padukone is expected to star in Meghna Gulzar'e next. The actress was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat which released on January 15, 2018.