 »   »   » Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Might Make Anushka Sharma Feel Uncomfortable With THIS Decision!

A source revealed to Spotboye, "Ranveer Singh along with his parents and his lady-love Deepika Padukone had recently paid a visit to Omkar 1973, an apartment complex in Worli, Mumbai. They had a quick look around and were quite impressed with the property. If things go well they might soon end up buying the apartment there."

In their recent interviews, neither Ranveer Singh nor Deepika Padukone denied the rumours of their wedding but said they will share the news with media when the time is right and we can't wait for that!

Reportedly, Deepika Padukone was also spotted shopping with her family including her mom and sister as well as Ranveer's mom and sister. Talking about Deepika's equation with her would-be in-laws, a source has reported that she shares a very warm equation with his family is already everyone's favourite.

According to a leading daily, Deepika and Ranveer's parents have been meeting up lately to discuss nuptials. The meeting also involved an exchange of gifts and jewellery for the soon-to-be couple.

The families have zeroed down on four auspicious dates for the wedding between September and December and it will be an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance.

Earlier, while speaking about her marriage, Deepika was quoted as saying, "It's too much a part of my life for me to say I can't walk away from it."

"But I think that home, family, parents, marriage is very important for me. Today I can see my self as a working wife or mother. I think I'd drive everybody around me mad if I didn't work."

"When it is time, I'll know that it is the right time. I think as an institution, it is extremely important. That's the way I have been brought up.

It is extremely important for me to see myself like that. It is every girl's dream. I have always followed my instinct and I know that I will feel it when I am ready and when it's meant to happen."

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's next film, which is a biopic on Sapna Didi.