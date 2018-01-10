 »   »   » Not Ranveer Singh Or Shahid Kapoor! Varun Dhawan To Star In Arjun Reddy Remake?

For quite sometime there has been reports doing the rounds about Vijay Deverakonda starrer Arjun Reddy being remade in Bollywood.

While names like Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor did pop up when it came to casting, however the new reports that have recently surfaced have a new story to tell.



Varun Might Win This Race As per a Mid-Day report, the makers have approached Varun Dhawan to play the main lead in the remake of this super-hit Telugu flick.

Really? We hear that the role has landed in Varun's lap after being passed over by Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

The tabloid further quoted a source as saying, "The film is currently being scripted and will be amended to suit Bollywood's audience. It revolves around a philandering, alcoholic, drug addict, a surgeon who falls in love with an innocent medical student. Dhawan, who is currently busy with YRF's Sui Dhaaga, will have to sport a leaner look for the part."





It would be quite interesting to watch the 'Judwaa 2' actor play the role of a doctor dealing with anger issues. With Sui Dhaaga and October lined up next, Arjun Reddy remake would be quite a perfect film for him to dish out an array of different roles this year. The Arjun Reddy remake will be helmed by Sandeep Reddywho had directed the Telugu version too.





The actor confessed that October has changed him as a human being He told a daily, "It feels amazing. We wrapped up the film in 38 days. October is more than a film to me. I don't want to say much about it, but this film has definitely impacted me so much as a human being. I think it has definitely changed me as a human being."







While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Varun who's had back-to-back super-hit films to his credit had said, "One flop and all the good work one has done in the past is wiped out in a flash, so I'm not going to think highly of myself. I'll just savour the thought that my films are doing well, big directors are approaching me with good roles and a change is definitely happening professionally."



Meanwhile, do you folks think that Varun Dhawan would be an apt choice for Arjun Reddy remake?






