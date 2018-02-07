 »   »   » MARRIAGE FIXED: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Having A DESTINATION WEDDING With Mumbai RECEPTION

Yay! They Are Getting Married This Year

A highly placed source reveals, "Yes, Ranveer and Deepika are getting married this year and it is going to be a destination wedding.''

Expect A Beach Wedding

''They both are beach bums and you can expect a beach wedding. It will be an intimate affair though with just close family and friends in attendance."

Two Receptions Will Take Place

The source further revealed that the marriage will soon be followed by reception in Mumbai and possibly one in Bangalore as well where Deepika's family hails from.

Recently Ranveer Singh's Family Gifted Deepika A Diamond Set

SpotboyE reported that on Deepika Padukone's birthday (Jan 5), Ranveer's parents showered Deepika with lavish gifts.

This Was Special For The Actress

A source told the publication, "Deepika was gifted an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachi sari by Ranveer's family.''

She Was Really Happy That Day

''Her happiness knew no bounds. This was indeed a special occasion for the actress."

Deepika's Father Loves Ranveer Singh

Earlier in an interview, when Ranveer called Deepika Padukone "marriage material", her father Prakash Padukone, the former badminton player had said, "As a father, I have given Deepika the freedom to take her own decisions. Even in this case, she is free to decide whatever she wants to do."

For The Uninitiated

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating for more than five years now. The two fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, and ever since, have been going strong.