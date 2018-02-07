 »   »   » MARRIAGE FIXED: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Having A DESTINATION WEDDING With Mumbai RECEPTION

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's love story is an open secret. The both have proved that true love does exist. The couple is in the best phase of their life and it is indeed the right decision to take their relationship to the next level.
As per a report in India.com, while the two haven't officially announced anything, there are strong rumours within the industry that the wedding is happening, and this year. We are super excited after reading this news. Get all the inside details about their destination wedding below.
Yay! They Are Getting Married This Year
A highly placed source reveals, "Yes, Ranveer and Deepika are getting married this year and it is going to be a destination wedding.''
Expect A Beach Wedding
''They both are beach bums and you can expect a beach wedding. It will be an intimate affair though with just close family and friends in attendance."
Two Receptions Will Take Place
The source further revealed that the marriage will soon be followed by reception in Mumbai and possibly one in Bangalore as well where Deepika's family hails from.
Recently Ranveer Singh's Family Gifted Deepika A Diamond Set
SpotboyE reported that on Deepika Padukone's birthday (Jan 5), Ranveer's parents showered Deepika with lavish gifts.
This Was Special For The Actress
A source told the publication, "Deepika was gifted an expensive diamond set and a Sabyasachi sari by Ranveer's family.''
She Was Really Happy That Day
''Her happiness knew no bounds. This was indeed a special occasion for the actress."
Deepika's Father Loves Ranveer Singh
Earlier in an interview, when Ranveer called Deepika Padukone "marriage material", her father Prakash Padukone, the former badminton player had said, "As a father, I have given Deepika the freedom to take her own decisions. Even in this case, she is free to decide whatever she wants to do."
For The Uninitiated
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been dating for more than five years now. The two fell in love on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, and ever since, have been going strong.
