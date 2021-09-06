Akshay Kumar's Mother Critical In Mumbai Hospital; Actor Returns To India From The UK: Reports

As news of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's mother's health condition deteriorating came in, he returned to India from the UK in the wee hours on Monday. Reportedly, Akshay's mom is in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital and the actor is very worried about her health.

"The actor's mom has been unwell for a few days and is in the ICU at Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital. Akshay is extremely attached to his mother and could not stay away from her while she's not well, so he decided to fly back to India in a sudden decision," said a source while speaking to Hindustan Times.

The source further added, "Even as he has flown back to be with mom, he has told his producers to carry on shooting with scenes that do not require his presence. All other work commitments of his also continue. He has always believed that work must go on, despite any personal challenges."

Those who are unaware about Akshay's shoot schedules, he was shooting for his film Cinderella in the UK for the past couple of weeks.

Apart from Cinderella, Akshay Kumar has many films lined up for release including Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey, Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Atrangi Re, Ram Setu, OMG 2, etc. His last release was the theatrical Bell Bottom.