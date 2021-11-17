Dhamaka Release Date & Streaming Time On Netflix [Details Inside]

Ram Madhvani's upcoming film Dhamaka featuring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role, is all to stream on Netflix from November 19, 2021 and the buzz around the movie is quite tremendous. In the film, Kartik plays a journalist named Arjun Pathak, who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai. With the series of ups and downs and events that follow, he must make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him.

While the official release timing of the film has not been out yet, reports suggest that the Dhamaka will start streaming from 7 pm. (Exact timing will be updated soon.)

Apart from Kartik, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Amruta Subhash in key roles.

Kartik Aaryan: I Am A Fan-Made Hero And I Am Proud Of It; I Enjoy Getting Clicked And The Attention

Earlier, while speaking about the film, Aaryan had said in a statement. "Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore and showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences and my fans all around the world on Netflix."

Madhvani on the other hand, has also praised Kartik and said, "Every day Kartik gave his all to the 360 degree system with which I work. His full involvement, his passion, his precise calibration as an actor is something that I hugely respect. It would be great to collaborate with him again because he made my work better."

Kartik Aaryan Reveals What He Enjoyed The Most About His Role In Dhamaka; Says 'It Was Emotionally Draining'

On a related note, many fans of Kartik are disappointed, because the film is not releasing in theatres. They feel that Dhamaka will be Kartik's career-best performance, hence the film deserves to be released in theatres.

It is to be seen if Kartik will manage to woo his fans with his performance in Dhamaka.