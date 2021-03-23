Ranveer Singh And Kiara Advani Roped In For The Hindi Remake Of Shankar's Anniyan?

From the past few days, rumours have been rife that filmmaker Shankar, who has helmed films like I and the Robot franchise starring Rajinikanth, is keen to make the Hindi remake of his 2005 hit film Anniyan. Now, the latest reports suggest that Shankar has zeroed in on Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani to play the lead roles.

It would be indeed interesting to see Ranveer stepping into Vikram's shoes. Apart from it, we're also excited to see Ranveer and Kiara together on the silver screen. The film will mark their first collaboration and we're pretty sure that their chemistry will be sizzling hot!

While neither Ranveer nor Kiara has made an official announcement about the project, we hear that both stars will kick-start the shooting of Shankar's film after completing their ongoing shoots. While Ranveer has been busy with the shooting of Cirkus, Kiara was preoccupied with the shooting of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Interestingly, both Ranveer and Kiara have multiple projects in their bags, and Shankar's film will be an icing on the cake.

