Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan Director Siddharth Anand SLAPPED On The Sets By An Assistant?

As appalling as it sounds, we hear that the director of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming mega project Pathan, Siddharth Anand got slapped by an assistant on the sets of the film. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the director was irked by the ignorance of one of his assistants present on the sets, and ended up slapping the latter in anger. What came as a shock for the crew members is that the assistant slapped Siddharth back in front of everyone.

A source close to the project quoted as saying, "Siddharth is known for having a certain temperament on the sets. Given that he's the captain of the ship, he didn't like how a particular assistant was behaving during work. He also wanted all phones to be kept away but the assistant didn't pay heed to any of his requests. He followed the behaviour for some time and then confronted him. That led to a big argument but people thought it was just that. Shooting resumed post that break."

"The assistant kept abusing Siddharth and bad-mouthing him to other workers on the set. This reached Siddharth and he was furious. He went out and literally slapped the guy who in turn slapped him back. There was huge chaos on the sets and shooting had to be stalled for the day," the source further added.

We also hear that the assistant is already fired from the job.

Now, a trade source gave us the accurate information of the incident that happened on the sets of Pathan and revealed, "The report that director Siddharth Anand and an assistant director got into a fight is absolutely baseless and untrue. Sid and his team share a bond beyond years and they all look up to him as their big brother. The truth of the matter is that a light-man was slightly injured while doing his job and he was being tended to."

The source further added, "Thankfully, it wasn't serious. But a junior artist, was taking a video of the incident with an ulterior motive to circulate it. Siddharth Anand first instructed the said person to not to do the same as it was highly insensitive. However, he was slyly trying to do the same again. That's when the director, as the leader of the team, sternly asked him to handover his mobile phone and exit the set. Sid was upset that someone can be so insensitive. The junior artist, however, tried to became aggressive and the security immediately escorted him out of the sets. That's the plain truth. Nobody got physical on the sets and there certainly was no slapping. It is utterly incorrect."

Meanwhile, fans are gung ho about Pathan, as the film will mark SRK's comeback to the silver screen after good three years. Apart from having SRK, audiences are also excited to see Deepika opposite him after a long time. The duo has delivered many hits at the box office including Happy New Year, Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express.

