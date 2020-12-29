Shah Rukh Khan On Feeling Insecure: I Won't Just Fall Down From The Top Position In One Day [Flashback]

No matter whether Shah Rukh Khan's films work or fail at the box office, he will always remain the 'King of romance'. However, business wise, Shah Rukh's luck isn't working in his favour, as his last few films failed to create fireworks at the box office. Shah Rukh, who has given ample of blockbusters, was taken aback when his much ambitious project Zero was rejected by the audiences in 2018. The film not only tanked at the box office, but also left the superstar in a predicament.

It's been two years since Zero released and Shah Rukh has not made any official announcement about his upcoming project yet. Owing to his sabbatical, there have been murmuring on social media that if SRK doesn't make a smashing comeback, he might lose his stardom very soon. Well, it is yet to be seen if that happens, but on a similar note, we bring to you an old interview of Shah Rukh Khan, wherein he had spoken about maintaining the top position and if pangs of insecurity gives him sleepless nights.

While speaking to Komal Nahta in 1999, Shah Rukh had shared, "I would have been if I lived in a shell or in an ivory tower. But I don't go into a shell, I don't live in an ivory tower. I'm surrounded by my work. In that respect, I'm quite like Dev Saab (Anand). Besides, I know that whenever my slide downwards begins, it will take some time, I won't just fall down from the top position in one day."

He had further added, "I don't spend sleepless nights, I don't get tense. I sincerely believe that if you are working, it will work for you. Otherwise, you could be shattered. I feel scared when I imagine that people will not recognise me, there'll be no smiles on the faces of people on the roads when they see me."

ALSO READ: Pathan: Salman Khan As Tiger To Join Shah Rukh Khan For A 15-Minute Cameo; Read Details

Back in 1999, Shah Rukh was confident enough about his work and he was absolutely right. In the last two decades, King Khan has not only delivered hits, but also gave the audiences brilliant performances that no one can match up to.

Meanwhile, SRK was recently spotted at the YRF studio and reports suggest that he is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming action drama titled Pathan, which also casts John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. However, no official announcement has been made by the team of Pathan yet.

ALSO READ: Pathan: After Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan To Join Shah Rukh Khan's Espionage Thriller?