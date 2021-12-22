Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani To Follow Footsteps Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal? [Details Inside]

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are often in the headlines owing to their alleged affair, and we hear that next year, the duo is expected to make their relationship official among their fans.

A source close to the couple told Bollywood Life, "While their relationship is still at a nascent stage for them to decide to get married, we all know what happened on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal love story. How they left us all surprised. Sidharth and Kiara may pull off a similar stunt."

Another source revealed that Sidharth and Kiara may not get married next year, but they are okay with making their relationship official. Reportedly, they are also meeting each other's parents.

With respect to work, Kiara and Sidharth were last seen in Shershaah and their chemistry was immensely appreciated by moviegoers. Many audience claimed that their chemistry looked effing hot on the silver screen, because they are actually dating each other. Sidharth had said that he felt happy to read such comments and expressed his wish to do a full-fledged romantic movie with Kiara.

While speaking to Filmfare, Sidharth had spoken about Kiara and said, "We had met on the set of Lust Stories. She has worked for quite a few years and still has a very non-filmy vibe. She could be working in any other profession and I find that refreshing. Maybe because I don't come from this background myself. I come from a working class, middle class Punjabi household in Delhi. So, I find that refreshing and endearing at the same time. Looking at this from a very professional point of view, this is our job but we also have our lives and you need to balance that. Which is where we actually bonded - our attitude towards our work is quite similar."