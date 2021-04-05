Tanushree Dutta To Make Bollywood Comeback With Karan Singh Grover And Randeep Hooda?

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta who had led the Me Too campaign is back to doing what she loves. You will soon see her in a Hindi film along with Karan Singh Grover. More details about the above project are not handy, as the shoot may start sometime in the rains. Tanushree has reportedly signed on the dotted lines. Randeep Hooda might complete the cast.

Tanushree, famous for early 2000 films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Bhagam Bhag and Dhol, had quit B-Town a decade ago and moved to the United States. Her last outing was the horror film Apartment back in 2010.

But she had returned home last year and levelled severe sexual misconduct allegations against senior film actor Nana Patekar. She claimed that he had misbehaved with her during the shooting of their film Horn Ok Pleassss.

Tanushree preferred Bollywood arclights over an IT job in the US.

Ever since the media was abuzz about her return to the silver screen, she had claimed to have been in touch with several filmmakers both in Mumbai and down south.

Green Card holder Tanushree has undergone a total body transformation. She now looks like a million dollars.

ALSO READ: Tanushree Dutta On Her Weight Loss Journey: People Body-Shamed Me In Sneaky Ways; That Hurts

Tanushree's younger sister Ishita Dutta is also a film face. She had started as a TV actress and done a film with Ajay Devgn.

If this project does fructify (considering the whole industry is under a COVID-19 cloud), it will also mark the filmy return of erstwhile small screen superstar Karan Singh Grover.

His cine journey had been under a cloud with three of his films getting stuck (two have not seen the light of day, and the third was directly streamed on OTT).

KSG has again tasted success with his OTT release, the ZEE5 show Qubool Hai 2.0. Karan had begun his film career opposite Bollywood actress and wife Bipasha Basu in Alone. He later smelt box office success with Hate Story 3.

ALSO READ: 5 Times She Made An Impact With Her Powerful Quotes On #MeToo