 »   »   » NEW INSIDE PICS From Anushka Sharma's Reception: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Katrina Kaif Grab Eyeballs

Virat Anushka Mumbai Reception | Aishwarya-Katrina ने पहना एक जैसा BLOUSE | FilmiBeat

Yesterday (December 26, 2017), we spotted many B-town celebs under one roof as they graced Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's reception in Mumbai and left every movie-lovers drooling over their pictures.

Among others, it was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, who grabbed the limelight for their drop-dead gorgeous avatars. Both donned Manish Malhotra's outfits for Virushka's reception and their inside pictures are too sweet to be missed!