 »   »   » She's The Coolest Bride! Anushka Sharma Caught Dancing With A Note In Her Mouth [Inside Video]

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma: Reception पर खूब नाची Anushka | Filmibeat

Yesterday, we brought to you all the live pictures from Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli's Delhi reception and now, gear up to witness all the fun that the newlyweds had at their reception!

A fan page named 'Virushka Nation' posted a uber-cool video of Anushka Sharma, dancing with a note in her mouth at her reception and boy, we're totally crushing over this 'never-seen-before' side of Anushka!

On that note, let us tell you that iconic Punjabi singer Gurudas Maan too was one of the star performers at the wedding reception last night and in one of the viral videos, Virat was seen joining the singer to sing a line or two for his wife.

With a neatly-tied bun encircled in a mogra gajra, Anushka wore a traditional red Sabyasachi saree with jadau jewellery, chuda and sindoor in place.

On the other side, Virat appeared dapper in a black achkan and white churidaar and heavily embroidered shawl with golden border in black mojris.

Virushka's reception in Delhi will be followed by a Mumbai reception on December 26, likely to be attended by friends and colleagues of the newlyweds.